JUST IN: EFCC speaks on Magu’s arrest

Related News

The anti-corruption agency, EFCC, has spoken on the arrest of its acting chairman, Ibrahim Magu, by security agents.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Magu’s arrest on Monday afternoon at the Wuse II office of the EFCC in Abuja.

Sources told this newspaper that the security agents who arrested Mr Magu took him directly to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he is to appear before a presidential panel sitting at the Banquet Hall of the villa.

The panel is investigating allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation. Abubakar Malami.

In a statement on Monday, the EFCC spokesperson, Dele Oyewale, denied that Mr Magu was arrested – but confirmed that the EFCC boss is at the Presidential Villa to appear before a panel set up by the president to review activities of the EFCC at the villa.

“Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr Ibrahim Magu on Monday, July 6, 2020, honoured an invitation by a Presidential Panel reviewing the activities of the EFCC, at the Banquet Hall wing of the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Mr Oyewale said.

“He was served the invitation to the Panel, while on his way to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for a meeting.

READ ALSO:

“The EFCC’s boss was neither arrested nor forced to honour the invitation. A member of a legal team from the EFCC is also with him on the Panel,” Mr Oyewale said.

Mr Magu was still at the villa at the time of this report where he was joined by an EFCC counsel, Rotimi Oyedepo.

Journalists covering the State House were barred from access to the banquel hall where the presidential panel is interviewing the EFCC chief.

Security officials, mostly officials of the SSS, told journalists they had instructions not to let anyone in.