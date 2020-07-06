SSS denies arresting Magu

Related News

The State Security Service (SSS, also called DSS) has denied arresting the acting chairman of the anti-graft agency, EFCC.

PREMIUM TIMES reported Mr Magu’s arrest on Sunday afternoon at the Wuse II office of the EFCC.

This newspaper did not, however, report that the arrest was carried out by the SSS.

“The Department of State Services (DSS) wishes to inform the public that it did not arrest Ibrahim MAGU, Acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as has been reported by sections of the media. The Service, has since, today, 6th July, 2020, been inundated with enquiries over the alleged arrest,” Peter Afunanya, the SSS spokesperson said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Sources told this newspaper that the security agents who arrested Mr Magu took him directly to the Presidential Villa, Abuja, where he is to appear before a presidential panel sitting at the Banquet Hall of the villa.

The panel is investigating allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against him by the Attorney-General of the Federation. Abubakar Malami

He was latter joined there by Rotimi Oyedepo, an EFCC counsel.

He was still there at the time of this report.