UPDATED: Inuwa Abdulkadir, ex-APC National Vice Chairman, is dead

A former national vice-chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Inuwa Abdulkadir, is dead.

He died on Monday morning in Sokoto State. The cause of his death has not been ascertained at the time of filing this report and no official statement has been released by his family.

Mr Abdulkadir’s death was confirmed by a former senator and his political associate, Shehu Sani.

Mr Sani confirmed the death of the politician in a post on Twitter.

Mr Abdulkadir was a member of the National Working Committee of the APC that was recently dissolved by the party’s National Executive Council.

He was from Sokoto State and was an Attorney-General and Commissioner For Justice in Sokoto State during the administration of Aliyu Wammako.

Mr Abdulkadir was also the Chairman and Pro-chancellor of Sokoto State University before his demise.

In a phone call with PREMIUM TIMES, another associate of Mr Abdulkadir, Waziri Bulama, also confirmed the unfortunate demise of the APC chieftain.

He, however, added that Mr Abdulkabir did not show any sign of being ill when he met him a few days ago.

“His death is another big loss to the party after the death of Abiola Ajimobi,” Mr Bulama, who is also the immediate past national secretary of the APC, told PREMIUM TIMES.

The deceased is the second member of the dissolved APC National Working Committee (NWC) to die in less than two weeks.

The former deputy national chairman (South), Abiola Ajimobi, was also declared dead on June 25, 2020, after days of battling with complications from COVID-19.

