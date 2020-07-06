Lagos Boat Mishap: Seven dead, 14 rescued as search ends

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said 14 people were rescued while seven died in the recent boat mishap in the state.

Mr Oke-Osanyintolu confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the Ipakodo Jetty during the conclusion of the search and rescue operation at Ipadoko Ferry Terminal in Ikorodu.

He said the search and rescue operations, alongside Lagos State Waterways Authority (LASWA) dive team, started under extremely challenging nightfall conditions, adding that the operations had been concluded on Sunday.

The LASEMA boss said that the incident happened around 8 p.m. on July 3, after the boat departed Ebute-Ero enroute Ikorodu in violation of night time restrictions.

He reminded the public to abide by the safety regulations of the state, including appropriate usage of life jackets and restrictions on timing and plying of the waterways.

NAN reports that 19 passengers and two crew members were aboard the capsized boat, out of which 14 were male and seven female.

The report said that the bodies of four females were ‘recovered’ on July 3, when the incident happened; two females each were also ‘recovered’ on July 4 and July 5. (NAN)

