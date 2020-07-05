Nigeria records 544 new coronavirus cases

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 28,711 on Sunday as 544 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Eleven deaths were recorded from the virus on Sunday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 645.

The health agency in a tweet Sunday night said the 544 new cases were reported in 19 states including Lagos, Ebonyi, Oyo, Ondo, Ogun, Edo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Katsina, Plateau, Bayelsa, Kaduna, Adamawa, Akwa Ibom, Gombe, Kano Taraba, Rivers, Abia and Ekiti.

There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported on Sunday (544) compared to what was reported on Saturday (603).

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT had recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to officially report any case of the virus although there are controversies about it.

Lagos remains the epicentre for the disease in the country. Zamfara has not reported any new confirmed case in the past 48 days.

“Till date, 28, 711 cases have been confirmed, 11, 665 cases have been discharged and 645 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC stated.

The 544 new cases were reported from 19 states: Lagos – 199, , Ebonyi – 65, Oyo – 47, Ondo – 46, Ogun – 31, Edo – 30, , FCT – 28, Katsina – 25, Plateau – 15, Bayelsa – 11, Kaduna – 10, Adamawa – 10, Akwa Ibom – 8, Kano – 4, Taraba – 3, Rivers – 2, Abia – 2, and Ekiti 1.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was recorded in Nigeria in February, NCDC said, 151,121 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 16,401 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 11,665 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 28,711 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 11, 244 cases, followed by FCT – 2,181, Oyo – 1,513, Edo – 1,383, Kano – 1,268, Delta – 1,227, Rivers – 1,183, Ogun – 1,005, Kaduna – 865, Katsina – 604, Borno – 528, Gombe – 520, Bauchi – 516, Ebonyi – 503, Ondo – 456, Plateau – 436, Abia – 385, Enugu – 372, Imo – 352, Jigawa – 318, Kwara – 269, Bayelsa – 245, Nasarawa – 225, Osun – 165, Sokoto – 153, Niger – 122, Akwa Ibom – 112, Adamawa – 99, Benue – 97, Kebbi – 84, Zamfara – 76, Anambra – 73, Yobe – 61, Ekiti – 44, Taraba- 22, Kogi – 5

