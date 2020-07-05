LASTMA officer stabs lover, commits suicide

Related News

An officer of the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA) has allegedly stabbed his lover at his Lagos residence and killed himself.

This was contained in a statement released by Bala Elkana, the spokesperson of the police in Lagos State, on Sunday.

The 47-year-old officer identified as Emmanuel Mekuri allegedly stabbed Patricia Ogunshola, his lover, on her right thigh and subsequently stabbed himself on the stomach around 1p.m. on Sunday.

Mr Elkana, a superintendent of police, said the Morogbo Police Station, on Sunday afternoon, received a distress call from Zoo area, Araromi, that Mr Mekuri stabbed Ms Ogushola with a knife.

“Alarm was raised by the 13 years old daughter of the woman (whom she had from a previous marriage), which drew the attention of neighbours to the scene.

“The girl stated that the deceased person, whom she referred to as her step father, made further attempts to stab her mother on the head but she quickly ran out of the room. That he subsequently stabbed himself on the stomach, his intestines gushed out and he died on the spot.”

Mr Elkana said homicide detectives preserved the crime scene and rushed the injured woman to the hospital for medical attention and she is currently in stable condition.

“A blood stained knife was recovered from the scene. Preliminary investigation revealed that the couples started cohabiting in February, 2020, but not legally married.

“There was a protracted argument between the couples that degenerated into physical assault purported to have arisen from allegations bordering on infidelity on the part of the man,” the police said.

The police spokesperson said the corpse was evacuated to a mortuary for autopsy, adding that the case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department Panti, Yaba for investigation.

This is coming barely two weeks after a couple were found dead at their residence at Road 5, House 16a, Victory Point Estate, Ilasan. The 39-year-old Chris Ndukwe allegedly murdered his partner over suspicion of infidelity and committed suicide thereafter.