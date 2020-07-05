Shake-up in NNPC as top officials redeployed

Related News

The management of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has announced the exit of two senior officials and the redeployment of others.

Two officials who recently left the corporation were replaced while other redeployments were also carried out.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported that the Chief Operating Officer in charge of Joint Ventures and Business Development of the NNPC, Roland Ewubare, resigned last week.

The Edo State-born top NNPC official is believed to have resigned due to health reasons although no official reason has been given for his resignation barely one week to the first anniversary of his appointment.

Also, the Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, Farouk Sa’id, retired last week after decades of service.

On Sunday, the NNPC released a statement announcing Mr Ewubare and Mr Said’s replacements and other redeployments in the state firm.

The Sunday statement was signed by the Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division, Kennie Obateru. He said the new appointments and redeployments are part of ongoing efforts to strengthen and reposition NNPC for greater efficiency, transparency and profitability in line with the Next Level agenda of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration.

The NNPC Spokesperson said Adokiye Tombomieye, the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division (COMD), has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Upstream while Mohammed Ahmed, the Managing Director of the Nigerian Gas Marketing Company (NGMC), has been appointed the new Chief Operating Officer, Corporate Services, following the retirement of Farouk Sa’id, last week.

Adeyemi Adetunji, the Chief Operating Officer, Upstream, was redeployed to the Ventures & Business Development Directorate as COO, the position left by Mr Ewubare.

The top-level staff movement also affected Billy Okoye who has been redeployed from the NNPC Downstream Company, NNPC Retail Limited, as Managing Director, to replace Mr Tombomieye as the Group General Manager, Crude Oil Marketing Division; while Elizabeth Aliyuda, the General Manager, Sales and Marketing, NNPC Retail Limited, takes over from Mr Okoye as Managing Director.

Similarly, Usman Farouk, Executive Director, Asset Management and Technical Services at the NGMC takes over from Mr Ahmed as Managing Director.

The release also explained that President Buhari has accepted the resignation of Mr Ewubare and the retirement of Mr Said.

Speaking on the development, Group Managing Director of the Corporation, Mele Kyari, was quoted as saying the new appointments would enable the corporation to live up to the expectation of her shareholders, Nigerians, and give impetus to the ongoing restructuring within the corporation, which, he said, was in line with the corporate vision of Transparency, Accountability & Performance Excellence (TAPE).