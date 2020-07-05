Coronavirus: Global daily infections reaches highest ever figure

Related News

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to WHO’s daily report.

Nigeria recorded 603 cases on Saturday, a relatively moderate figure compared to recent daily figures.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28 and deaths have remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

While the daily figures are getting higher, more countries are opening up their economy as governments battle to maintain a balance between public health and economic survival.

Nigeria

The Nigerian government last week lifted the ban on interstate travels, which was largely breached even when in force. The government also announced a resumption of domestic flights, from July 8, as Africa’s largest economy struggles to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Nigeria has, so far, recorded over 28,000 cases of the virus.

“Till date, 28, 167cases have been confirmed, 11, 462 cases have been discharged and 634 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigeria’s new coronavirus cases increased for six consecutive weeks before reducing last week.