Coronavirus: Global daily infections reaches highest ever figure

and
COVID-19: Coronavirus [Photo: Mayo Clinic]
Coronavirus [Photo: Mayo Clinic]

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has reported a record increase in global coronavirus cases on Saturday, with the total rising by 212,326 in 24 hours.

The biggest increases were from the United States, Brazil and India, according to WHO’s daily report.

Nigeria recorded 603 cases on Saturday, a relatively moderate figure compared to recent daily figures.

The previous WHO record for new cases was 189,077 on June 28 and deaths have remained steady at about 5,000 a day.

Global coronavirus cases exceeded 11 million on Friday, according to a Reuters tally, marking another milestone in the spread of the disease that has killed more than half a million people in seven months.

While the daily figures are getting higher, more countries are opening up their economy as governments battle to maintain a balance between public health and economic survival.

Nigeria

The Nigerian government last week lifted the ban on interstate travels, which was largely breached even when in force. The government also announced a resumption of domestic flights, from July 8, as Africa’s largest economy struggles to recover from the impact of COVID-19.

Nigeria has, so far, recorded over 28,000 cases of the virus.

“Till date, 28, 167cases have been confirmed, 11, 462 cases have been discharged and 634 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) stated.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Nigeria’s new coronavirus cases increased for six consecutive weeks before reducing last week.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application