Keyamo, lawmakers clash; election campaign councils named, other political stories last week

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) under the supervision of the minister of state, labour and employment on Monday constituted and inaugurated a committee to supervise the planned employment of 774,000 Nigerians.

Unsatisfied with the modalities used in setting up the committees, the National Assembly joint committee on labour and employment invited the management of NDE and the minister.

What seemed like a peaceful meeting ended abruptly in chaos as both parties began to exchange words.

Speaking with journalists, Mr Keyamo accused the lawmakers of trying to take control of the recruitment exercise under his ministry despite being given 15 per cent slots.

Earlier, the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, dismissed an allegation that himself and some other senators, received job slots from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs in the ongoing recruitment exercise for the Batch-C N-Power beneficiaries.

APC Crisis

The crises rocking the All Progressives Congress (APC) has hit its state chapter in Ekiti as an aide to President Muhammadu Buhari and other APC leaders accused Governor Kayode Fayemi of non-performance.

This is as the national caretaker commitee of the crisis-ridden party constituted a reconciliatory committee ahead of the Edo and Ondo polls.

Its national caretaker commitee has also embarked on reconciliatory visits to top leaders of the party its chairman, Mai Mala Buni, declared it was time for true reconciliation.

The commitee visited national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu, who declared there was no crisis or differences to be sorted out within the party.

Edo, Ondo polls

Nigeria’s electoral umpire recognised the candidature of Osagie Ize-Iyamu, Godwin Obaseki and 12 others as candidates in the upcoming Edo State Governorship election.

The two major political parties, APC and PDP have constituted governorship campaign committees for the upcoming governorship election in Edo State.

While the APC constituted a 49 man commitee headed by Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, the PDP’s 77 man committee is chaired by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

Meanwhile, the PDP named former speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara, to chair its screening panel for the Ondo election.

The panel upon completion of its screening of nine aspirants, announced the disqualification of two.

In preparation for the governorship election coming up in Edo State, the PDP announced the dissolution and reconstitution of its South-west zonal caretaker committee.

Others

Ahead of the 2023 general election, over 30 prominent Nigerian activists, academics, and other professionals, have launched a new political movement.

Members of the group reportedly include former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Ghali Na’abba; former deputy governor of the Central Bank, Obadiah Mailafia; Olisa Agbakoba; Femi Falana; Abubakar Umar; Oby Ezekwesili; Jibo Ibrahim; Yabagi Sanni; Nkoyo Toyo, Isa Aremu, Chidi Odinkalu, and Shehu Sani.

At least two members have since dissociated themselves from the group saying they were not consulted before their names were announced.

Meanwhile, President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 41 non-career ambassadors-designate for confirmation by the Senate.