Court dismisses suit against Oshiomhole

A Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court in Jabi on Thursday dismissed a suit filed against the former chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, and three others.

The January 16 was filed by the party’s national vice-chairman North-East, Mustapha Salihu, and five others.

They had through their lawyer, Oluwole Afolabi, argued that Mr Oshiomhole should not be regarded as APC national chairman since he was suspended by the Edo State chapter of the party.

On March 4, Justice Danlami Senchi granted an interim order suspending Mr Oshiomhole from further acting as the APC’s national chairman, pending the hearing of the main suit.

The former party chairman then approached the Court of Appeal to challenge the lower court’s order.

On June 16, the higher court upheld the suspension of Mr Oshiomhole as the party’s national chairman.

Court Session

At the resumed hearing of the substantive suit on Thursday, the plaintiff’s lawyer, Mr Afolabi, informed the court that he had filed a motion on notice dated July 1, seeking to withdraw the case against the respondents.

Mr Afolabi said the withdrawal was informed by the directive by leaders of the APC that all court cases be discontinued in the interest of peace.

Mr Oshiomhole’s lawyer, Ginika Ezeoke, did not oppose the application for withdrawal.

Consequently, Justice Senchi dismissed the suit and ordered parties to bear their respective costs.

The national executive committee (NEC) of the ruling party had dissolved the national working committee of the APC and appointed a caretaker committee under the leadership of Mala Buni, the governor of Yobe State.

The NEC also directed that all suit in court should be withdrawn.