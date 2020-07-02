Edo 2020: Ganduje, caught on video collecting ‘bribe,’ heads APC campaign

Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has appointed the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to head its campaign council for the Edo State governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ganduje was caught on video, in 2018, collecting cash in dollars from a contractor in the state.

The Kano governor frustrated a probe by the state assembly of the scandal as he secured a court injunction to stop the probe.

Journalist Jafaar Jafaar, who sourced the video, appeared before the lawmakers and defended the authenticity of the video.

Mr Ganduje, who enjoys immunity from prosecution as a sitting governor, has not been probed for the scandal by any anti-graft agency.

The Kano governor won his re-election last year despite the bribery scandal.

On Thursday, the APC named him as the head of a 49-member committee for the campaign in Edo State.

The APC’s candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo is Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor who decamped from the main opposition party, PDP.

Mr Ize-Iyamu’s main challenger is incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki who decamped from the APC to the PDP.

A total of 14 parties will be taking part in the election.

Read the APC statement announcing the 49-member campaign committee below.

The Governor of Kano State, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been appointed by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to chair the Party’s high-level National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.

The Governor of Imo State, H.E. (Sen) Hope Uzodinma will serve as Deputy Chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as Secretary of the 49-member APC National Campaign Council.

This followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19th September, 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni.

The campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6th July 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat.

Members

1H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar GandujeChairman
2H.E. (Sen.) Hope UzodinmaDeputy Chairman
3Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege      Member
4H.E. Inuwa Yahaya           Member
5H.E. Alh. Yahaya Bello                 Member
6H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu           Member
7H.E. (Chief) John Odigie-OyegunMember
8H.E. Comrade Adams OshiomholeMember
9Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda WamakkoMember
10H.E. Sen. Godswill AkpabioMember
11H.E. Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu  Member
12H.E. Sen. Owelle Rochas OkorochaMember
13H.E. Timipre SylvaMember
14H.E. Dr. Pius Odubu          Member
15Sen. Degi Eremiemyo BiobarakuMember
16H.E. Prof. Oserheimen A. OsunborMember
17H.E. Emmanuel Eweta UduaghanMember
18Sen. John Owan Enoh      Member
19Rt. Hon. E.J. AgbonayimanMember
20Engr. Babachir LawalMember
21Prince  B.B. ApugoMember
22Gen. Charles Airhiavbere           Member
23Hon. Peter Akpatason     Member
24Hon. Patrick AisowereMember
25Hon. Johnson OghumaMember
26Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere       Member
27Hon. Pally Iriase    Member
28Hon. Dennis IdahosaMember
29Mrs. Rachel  AkpabioMember
30Mr. Bolaji Afeez     Member
31Engr. Gabriel IduseriMember
32Chief Cairo Ojougboh      Member
33Patrick ObahiagborMember
34Chief Ayiri EmamiMember
35Hon. Abubakar Adagu SuberuMember
36Usman Nahuche    Member
37Engr. Chidi Orji      Member
38Dr. Almajiri GeidamMember
39Sen. Sa’idu Umar KumoMember
40Chief Pius Akinyelure      Member
41Engr. Chris OgiemwonyiMember
42Chief Solomon EdebiriMember
43Prof. Ebegue AmadasunMember
44Hon. Saturday UwulekueMember
45Hon. Osaro ObazeMember
46Chief Samuel Ogbuku      Member
47Miss. Rinsola Abiola        Member
48Theresa TekenelMember
49Hon. Abbas Braimoh       Member/Secretary

SIGNED:
Yekini Nabena
Deputy National Publicity Secretary
All Progressives Congress (APC)

