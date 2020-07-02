Edo 2020: Ganduje, caught on video collecting ‘bribe,’ heads APC campaign

Related News

Nigeria’s ruling party, APC, has appointed the Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, to head its campaign council for the Edo State governorship election.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Ganduje was caught on video, in 2018, collecting cash in dollars from a contractor in the state.

The Kano governor frustrated a probe by the state assembly of the scandal as he secured a court injunction to stop the probe.

Journalist Jafaar Jafaar, who sourced the video, appeared before the lawmakers and defended the authenticity of the video.

Mr Ganduje, who enjoys immunity from prosecution as a sitting governor, has not been probed for the scandal by any anti-graft agency.

The Kano governor won his re-election last year despite the bribery scandal.

On Thursday, the APC named him as the head of a 49-member committee for the campaign in Edo State.

The APC’s candidate in the September 19 governorship election in Edo is Osagie Ize-Iyamu, a pastor who decamped from the main opposition party, PDP.

Mr Ize-Iyamu’s main challenger is incumbent governor Godwin Obaseki who decamped from the APC to the PDP.

A total of 14 parties will be taking part in the election.

Read the APC statement announcing the 49-member campaign committee below.

The Governor of Kano State, H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje has been appointed by the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) to chair the Party’s high-level National Campaign Council for the Edo State Governorship Election.

The Governor of Imo State, H.E. (Sen) Hope Uzodinma will serve as Deputy Chairman and Hon. Abbas Braimoh as Secretary of the 49-member APC National Campaign Council.

This followed the approval for the constitution of a National Campaign Council for the 19th September, 2020 Governorship Election, by the National Chairman of the APC Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee, H.E. Mai Mala Buni.

The campaign council will be inaugurated on Monday, 6th July 2020 at the Party’s National Secretariat.

Members

1 H.E. Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje Chairman 2 H.E. (Sen.) Hope Uzodinma Deputy Chairman 3 Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege Member 4 H.E. Inuwa Yahaya Member 5 H.E. Alh. Yahaya Bello Member 6 H.E. Babajide Sanwo-Olu Member 7 H.E. (Chief) John Odigie-Oyegun Member 8 H.E. Comrade Adams Oshiomhole Member 9 Sen. Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko Member 10 H.E. Sen. Godswill Akpabio Member 11 H.E. Sen. Orji Uzor Kalu Member 12 H.E. Sen. Owelle Rochas Okorocha Member 13 H.E. Timipre Sylva Member 14 H.E. Dr. Pius Odubu Member 15 Sen. Degi Eremiemyo Biobaraku Member 16 H.E. Prof. Oserheimen A. Osunbor Member 17 H.E. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan Member 18 Sen. John Owan Enoh Member 19 Rt. Hon. E.J. Agbonayiman Member 20 Engr. Babachir Lawal Member 21 Prince B.B. Apugo Member 22 Gen. Charles Airhiavbere Member 23 Hon. Peter Akpatason Member 24 Hon. Patrick Aisowere Member 25 Hon. Johnson Oghuma Member 26 Hon. Prof. Julius Ihonvbere Member 27 Hon. Pally Iriase Member 28 Hon. Dennis Idahosa Member 29 Mrs. Rachel Akpabio Member 30 Mr. Bolaji Afeez Member 31 Engr. Gabriel Iduseri Member 32 Chief Cairo Ojougboh Member 33 Patrick Obahiagbor Member 34 Chief Ayiri Emami Member 35 Hon. Abubakar Adagu Suberu Member 36 Usman Nahuche Member 37 Engr. Chidi Orji Member 38 Dr. Almajiri Geidam Member 39 Sen. Sa’idu Umar Kumo Member 40 Chief Pius Akinyelure Member 41 Engr. Chris Ogiemwonyi Member 42 Chief Solomon Edebiri Member 43 Prof. Ebegue Amadasun Member 44 Hon. Saturday Uwulekue Member 45 Hon. Osaro Obaze Member 46 Chief Samuel Ogbuku Member 47 Miss. Rinsola Abiola Member 48 Theresa Tekenel Member 49 Hon. Abbas Braimoh Member/Secretary

SIGNED:

Yekini Nabena

Deputy National Publicity Secretary

All Progressives Congress (APC)