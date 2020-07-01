Buhari appoints 41 non-career ambassadors (FULL LIST)

President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO: Presidency]
President Muhammadu Buhari [PHOTO: Presidency]

President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed 41 non-career ambassadors-designate for confirmation by the Senate.

He also nominated Suleiman Sani (FCT) as a career ambassador-designate.

This comes about three weeks after the Senate confirmed 42 career ambassadors-designate nominated by the president.

He forwarded the names of the nominees to the Senate, seeking confirmation of their appointments “in accordance to section 171(2)(1c) and Subsection 4 of the 1999 Constitution.

His letter was read out by the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, at the start of plenary on Wednesday.

Below is the full list of the nominees:

1. Umar Suleiman (Adamawa)

2. Kevin Peter (Adamawa)

3. Oboro Efliong Akpablo (Akwa Ibom)

4. Elejah Onyeagba (Anambra)
5. Abubakar Siyi (Bauchi)

6. Philip Ikurusi (Bayelsa)

7. Tarzoor Terhemen (Benue)
8. Paul Adikwu (Benue)

9. Al-Bishir Al-Hussain (Borno)
10. Bwala Bukar (Borno)

11. Monique Ekpong (Cross River)

12. Oma Djebah (Delta)
13. Ominyi Eze (Ebonyi)
14. Yamah Musa (Edo)
15. C. O Ugwu (Enugu)

16. Hajara Salim, Gombe

17. Obiezu Chinyerem, Imo

18. Ali Magashi, Jigawa

19. M. A Markarfi, Kaduna

20. Hamisu Takalmawa, Kano

21. Jazuli Gadalanci, Kano
22. Safiya Nuhu, Kano
23. Yahaya Lawal, Katsina

24. Dare Sunday Awoniyi, Kogi

25. Ibrahim Laaro, Kwara

26. Abioye Bello, Kwara

27. Zara Umar, Kwara

28. Ademola Seriki, Lagos

29. Henry Omaku, Nasarawa

30. Sarafa Isola, Ogun

31. Nimi Akinkube, Ondo

32. Adejaba Bello, Osun

33. Adeshina Alege, Oyo

34. Debo Adeshina, Oyo

35. Folakemi Akinyele, Oyo

36. Shehu Yibaikwal, Plateau

37. Maureen Tamuno, Rivers

38. Faruk Yabo, Sokoto

39. Adamu Hassan, Taraba

40. Yusuf Mohammed, Yobe
41. Abubakar Moriki, Zamfara

