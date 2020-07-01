Delta Governor Okowa, wife test positive for COVID-19

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Photo Credit: Punch)
Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State (Photo Credit: Punch)

The Governor of Delta State, Ifeanyi Okowa, has tested positive for COVID-19.

His wife, Edith Okowa, also tested positive.

The governor announced this on his verified Facebook Page on Wednesday.

“My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter”, he wrote.

The governor had gone into isolation last week with his family after one of his daughters tested positive for the virus.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Olisa Ifeajika, in Asaba had said, that “consequently, the Governor and his family members will immediately commence self-isolation for 14 days”.

“It is again pertinent to stress that COVID-19 is real, and citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika added

Also, two top officials of the government had tested positive to the virus recently.

They include the Secretary to the State Government, Chiedu Ebie, and Commissioner for Information, Charles Aniagwu.

According to the latest figures by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) there are 25,694 confirmed cases in the country.

Some 9746 patients have been discharged while 590 deaths have been recorded.

About 965 of the confirmed cases recorded are in Delta State.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application