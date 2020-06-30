Coronavirus: Nigeria records 17 more deaths

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 561 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 25, 694.

Seventeen deaths were recorded from the virus on Tuesday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 590.

There was a decrease in the number of confirmed cases reported Tuesday compared to what was reported on Monday (566).

The health agency said the new cases were reported in 19 states.

These are Lagos, Edo, Kaduna, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Niger, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, Plateau, Abia, Oyo, Bayelsa, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Osun, Kebbi, Borno and Jigawa.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only Cross River is yet to officially report any case of the virus although there are controversies about it.

In the past weeks, the number of infections and deaths in the country have increased. The number of recovered patients from the virus is also increasing daily.

“Till date, 25, 694 cases have been confirmed, 9, 746 cases have been discharged and 590 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC stated.

The 561 new cases were reported from 20 states- Lagos – 200, Edo – 119, Kaduna – 52, FCT – 52, Niger – 32, Ogun – 19, Ondo – 16, Imo – 14, Plateau – 11, Abia – 8, Oyo – 8, Bayelsa – 7, Katsina – 6, Kano – 5, Bauchi – 3, Osun – 3, Kebbi – 3, and Jigawa – 1.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 134, 257 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 15, 358 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 9, 764 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 25, 694 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 10, 510 cases, followed by FCT – 1, 870, Oyo – 1, 380, Kano – 1, 216, Edo – 1, 105, Rivers – 1, 056, Delta – 965, Ogun –826, Kaduna – 766, Katsina – 557, Bauchi – 503, Gombe – 503, Borno – 493, Ebonyi – 483, Plateau – 382, Imo – 332, Jigawa – 318, Abia – 310, Ondo – 292, Enugu – 261, Kwara – 217, Nasarawa – 213, Bayelsa – 205, Sokoto – 151, Osun – 127, Niger – 116, Akwa Ibom – 86, Adamawa – 84, Kebbi – 79, Zamfara – 76, Anambra – 73, Yobe – 59, Benue – 59, Ekiti – 43, Taraba – 19 and Kogi – 4.