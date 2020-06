FG announces committees on 774,000 jobs for 36 states, FCT — (FULL LIST)

Related News

The Nigerian government has named committees in all 36 states and Abuja for its planned creation of 774,000 jobs across the federation.

In October 2019, President Muhammadu Buhari approved a Pilot Special Public Works Programme in the rural areas, domiciled in the National Directorate of Employment (NDE) for implementation.

The Special Public Works in the Rural Areas is an employment- intensive technique acquired and adapted by the NDE from one of the capacity-building collaborations with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) in the late 1980s to the middle of the 1990s.

The pilot programme earlier approved by Mr. Buhari was designed to mitigate lack of job opportunities in the rural areas through a short-term engagement of one thousand unemployed persons per Local Government Area for a period of three months.

The jobs were designed as “a dry season/off season transient job programme and was originally designed for the rehabilitation/maintenance of public and social infrastructure.”

The pilot scheme was approved to be implemented in five local government areas in eight states including Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Edo, Ekiti, Jigawa, Katsina and Kwara. Beneficiaries are engaged in drainage digging and clearance; irrigation canals clearance; rural feeder road maintenance; among others.

Extension

On Monday April 6, the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Zainab Ahmed, announced the approval for the extension of the programme to all 36 states and the FCT from October to December 2020.

This was conceived as a programme directed at mitigating the effect of the Covid-19 pandemic on the economy.

The programme is expected to provide modest stipends for itinerant workers to undertake roads rehabilitation and social housing construction, urban and rural sanitation, health extension and other critical services.

A Special Inter-ministerial Committee on the Extended Special Public Works was inaugurated by the Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, in April.

In line with Section 16(1) of the N.D.E Act, special committees in each state of the federation have been set up for the purpose of deliberating, selecting and recommending the names of the 1,000 persons from each of the Local Government Areas in the States to be engaged for the programme.

The 20-member Committee in each state of the federation are:

SOUTH EAST Abia State SUNDAY AJALA Chairman LADY VICTORIA ONWUBIKO Vice Chairman EZE FRANKLIN NWOSU Member EZE NELSON NMERENGWA Member EZE LINUS MBA Member BISHOP NATHAN KANU Member LADY JANE OGBAUTA Member APOSTLE GE EMMANUEL AGOMOH Member ALHAJI SULYMAN UKANDU Member EZE JOB Member DR. IYKE AJUZIEOGU Member DR. CHINASA OBENWA Member CHIEF MRS LOVINA DIKE Member PRINCESS UGOCHI DIKE Member NWABUEZE ONWUMERE Member HON EMMANUEL EKE Member NDUBUISI IKE Member MRS. JEMIMA KALU Member CHIEF ONWUNARUWA ONUOHA Member UZOATEUEGWU CHIJIOKE Secretary Anambra State CHIEF UZO IGBONWA Chairman HON. JOSEPH OFOKANSI Vice Chairman IGWE KRIS ONYEKWULUJE Member IGWE PETER UYANNA Member IGWE BOB ORJI Member FR JOHN MANAFA Member MRS EKWY ONYIDOH Member REV. DR. JOHN NDUBISI Member ENGR. IBRAHIM ADIKE Member AUGUSTINE UDEOZOR Member MR OBAELUE ANIEKWE Member PAULINE ORAKWUE Member MR LEO OKAFOR Member IFEOMA NWADIKE Member MR PAUL EZEOBI Member NNEOMA OFIAELI Member BARR. OKONKWO OKOM Member DR RALPH AGWUNA Member EMMANUEL NWOSU Member UFELLE CHIKA Secretary Ebonyi State ARC. DR EDWARD NKWEGU Chairman CHIEF HENRY UDE Vice Chairman HRH EZE AGOM EZE Member HRH EZE BASIL NWAFOR Member HRH EZE HYACINTH IJERE Member DR. FR. ABRAHAM NWALI Member CHIEF MRS FIDELIA MBAM Member REV. DR. ABRAHAM NWALI Member SHEIKH HAROUN AJAH Member CHIEF ANTHONY EWA Member IFEANYI NWIBO Member BARR ADLINE ORIGUM Member EDWIN OKE Member PRINCESS NWANYIBUIFE AGOM-EZE Member CHIBUZOR EKEROKU Member EKO IDUMA Member ENGR CELESTINE NWAFOR Member CHIEF MATHIAS ADUM Member MR FRIDAY UNACHI Member UDE OKAFOR Secretary Imo State OKENZE OBINNA Chairman HON. CHUKA AMA- NWAUWA Vice Chairman HRH EZE UCHEGBU Member HRH EZE DURUOGBUSUO Member HRH EZE NWAMARA Member PROF CHIEDOZIE EZE Member LADY EKWUTOSI NNADI Member APOSTLE IHEANYICHI GODSOM-IBEJI Member HRH EZE ALI DESMOND Member CHIEF HERBERT IWUJI Member KELECHI OBI Member MISS OGAD ANYANWU Member DR HAROLD ONUMUO Member PIRATIC DURUEKE Member KEVIN NWANWAKA Member OGECHI PETERS Member DR JAMES OKOROMA Member DR CHRISTOPHER OBIUKWU Member MRS NGOZI UKAEGBU Member LADY NGOZI IHEANACHO Secretary Enugu State CHIEF GBAZUEAGU GBAZUEAGU Chairman HON. ANAYO EDEH Vice Chairman IGWE EMMANUEL NNAMCHI Member IGWE HAROLD EKE Member IGWE PATRIC OKORO Member PRINCE FRANK UGWU Member NGOZIKA OZIOKO Member JP ANI CHEKWUBE Member SHEIK ADAM IDOKO Member HON. MATTHEW ASOGWA Member MR. NDUBUSI ANI Member MISS. OGE NNAMENE Member MISS. ANITA ISAMADE Member MR. OKPE KYRIAN Member MR. DAN OKOLI Member MISS. ESTHER OGBUEFI Member COMRADE FIDELIS EDEH Member PROF. CHINWUBA OWO Member DR. MRS. OGOCHUKWU OKANYA Member CHIKA ONAH Secretary SOUTH WEST Oyo State HON. OPE SALAMI Chairman RT. HON. JOSHUA OJO Vice Chairman OBA LAMIDI ADEYEMI Member OBA SALIU ADETUNJI Member OBA ABDUL AJINASE Member REV. IDOWU OGEDENGBE Member MRS AMINAT JAFANI Member PASTOR BENJAMIN AKANMU Member ALH. IS-HAQ SANNI Member ALHAJI ABIDEEN OLAJIDE Member SAMUEL OLOYEDE Member ELIZABETH SAMUEL Member OLAWALE FOLARIN Member ROKIBAT OKANLAWON Member HON. KUNLE WASIU Member ESTHER OGUNSOLA Member HAMMED ABODUNRIN Member MR SOJI ENIADE Member COM. BARR. SULAYAN AKINREMI Member OLAYEMI OLAYINKA Secretary Ogun State SEN. GBENGA OBADARA Chairman DR. BABATUNDE IPAYE Vice Chairman OBA SABUREE BAKRE Member OBA GBENGA OLANITE Member OTUNBA ADESANYA YUSUF Member SHUAIB SALISU Member IYALOJE AKOREDE ALATISHE Member REV. TIM AJIBOLA Member HRH. OBA SIKIRU ADETONA Member ALHAJI ISMAIL ADEWALE Member TIAMIYU MUSTAPHA Member MRS OLAYINKA ODUTAYO Member DAMILOLA SOKOYA Member ADIJAT BALOGUN Member MONDAY OLAJORIN Member ABOSEDE AMINU Member COMRADE YINKA FOLARIN Member IYALODE ALABA LAWSON Member SENATOR IYABODE ANISULOWO Member ADEKUNLE BAMGBADE Secretary Osun State ALHAJI ABDULYEKEEN ABILAGBO Chairman MR. TAYO OWOJOWOGBE Vice Chairman OBA ABDULRASHEED OLABOMI Member OBA ADETOYESE ODUGBEMI Member OBA ADENIYI OWOLOLA Member HAJIA LATIFAT GIWA Member ALHAJA ASINDEMADE Member RT. REV. AMOS OGUNRINDE Member ALH. MUSTAPHA OLAWUYI Member MR. FOLORUMSHO OLAMILEKAN Member AGBOOLA ABIOLA Member OLAYANJU KOLAPO Member YETUNDE OLANIYI Member ADEBAYO ADETOKUNBO Member ADEGOKE FASOGBON Member ADEGOKE ABE Member TUNDE SOLOMON Member KEHINDE AYANTUNJI Member DR MRS TEMITOPE JIBOYE Member YEKEEN ISMAIL Secretary Ondo State MRS OLUBUNMI ADEMOSU Chairman COL.(RTD) OLU APATA Vice Chairman HRM OBA ADEBORI ADELEYE Member HRM OBA FRANCIS AGBEDE Member HRM OBA AKINRINMADE OLUBOYEGA Member OLUWADAMILOHUN EREJUWA Member MADAM OLUFUNKE ADU Member REV. AYO OLADAPO Member IMAM HABEEBULAH AKINPELUMI Member COM. JACOB ADEBO Member MR BOSUN OGUNLEYE Member MISS BOSE OYENIYI Member MR MUYIWA ASANGUNLA Member MISS FOLUKE ABAYOMI Member MR SEGUN OMOYOFUNMI Member MRS EUNICE LEKE Member MR FRANKLIN OLONIJU Member HON. STEVEN OLEMIJA Member HON. OLUWAROTIMI ABITOGUN Member DARE AWOKOYA Secretary Ekiti State HON. BIODUN OMOLEYE Chairman HON. MRS MOJI FAFURE Vice Chairman HRM OBA ADEBANJI ALABI Member HRM OBA BOLUWADE ADEBIYI Member HRM OBA AYODELE ADEJUWON Member HON. FEMI AJAYI Member CHIEF MRS WAYE OSO Member REV. FR. OLOWOLAFE ABIODUN Member BARR. YAKUBU SANNI Member COMRADE FALOPE OLUSOLA Member EYITAYO FABUNMI Member LATIFAT ARIEWOLE Member JOSEPH OLA Member ALABA BABALOLA Member ABIMBOLA ALADEJARE Member TOSIN AYO Member OGUNLADE MARTINS Member MRS BOLATITO ALABI Member OGUNJOBI Member BABATUNDE ALAO Secretary Lagos State ALHAJI MUTIU ARE Chairman BARR. KAYODE ELESHIN Vice Chairman HRM OBA OWOLABI ADENIYI Member HRM OBA KABIRU AGBABIAKA Member HRM OBA SEMIU KASALI Member ENGR. BAMGBOSE MARTINS Member CHIEF MRS FOLASHADE TINUBU-OJO Member APOSTLE ALEAXANDER BAMGBOLA Member PROF. T. GBADAMOSI Member ALHAJI AKINSANYA MUSILIU Member AKANNI BABATUNDE Member MRS FADEKEMI OTITONAIYE Member HON OMOTAYO ODUNTAN-OYELODUN Member HON. CORNELIUS OJELABI Member MRS MODUPE OLA Member ASHIRU OLAKUNLE Member LABRAR FOLAMI Member MRS WALE ADELANA Member OLUFEKO ADEBOWALE Member SERENA EDWARD Secretary NORTH CENTRAL Kwara State OLUWASEGUN OYEWO Chairman AHMED YUSUF Vice Chairman HRH ALHAJI IBRAHIM GAMBARI Member HRH. ALHAJ UMAR BOLOGI II Member HRH OBA MUFUTAU ESUWOYE II Member ALHAJI SULYMAN GARBA Member FUNMILAYO KOBI Member PROFESSOR T. OPOOLA Member HRH. ALH. IBRAHIM GAMBARI Member ALHAJI A. AREO Member SAHEED ABDULLAHI Member ALHAJI HABIBAT AYO Member KABIR KOLAWOLE Member JULIET ABEGUNDE Member ALHAJI IBRAHIM MOHAMMED Member HASSANAT MOHAMMED Member BALIQEES SALUDEEN Member ALHAJI L. ALABI Member OTHMAN SHAABA Member GABRIEL ADEYEMO Secretary Niger State BARRISTER MUHAMMAD ABDUL Chairman MALLAM SANUSI ABDULSALAM Vice Chairman ALHAJI UMARU BAGO Member ALHAJI MOHAMMAD DANTORO Member ALHAJI MUHAMMAD IBRAHIM Member MR EMMANUEL UMAR Member MRS TOYIN OLADEJI Member REV. MATTHIAS ECHIODA Member HRH. ALH. YAHAYA ABUBAKAR Member ALHAJI GARBA BALA Member BASHIR SHABA Member HANNAH JONATHAN Member DISA UMAR Member HAJIA MARIYA MUNDI Member DAUDA DIKKO Member HAJIYA AISHATU MUCEDE Member ABDULKADIR MUHAMMAD Member GARBA ISMAIL Member ABDULLAHI OUT Member ABDULMALIK ABUBAKAR Secretary Kogi State MR AFOLABI JOSEPH-RAJI Chairman ALHAJI YAHAYA KARAKU Vice Chairman HRM IDAKWO OBONI Member HRH OJIMEGO OMEIZA Member DR ABDULLAHI BAKO Member PHARM. ABDULKAREEM MOHAMMED Member HAJIYA MAMA GIMBA Member BISHOP JOHN IBENU Member HRH ALH. D ADO ATTAH III Member ALHAJI YAHAYA IBRAHIM Member SALMAT MUHAMMED Member DAVID ALONGE Member BASHIRU UMAR Member BLESSING SALAWU Member VICTORIA HARUNA Member JEREMIAH BENJAMIN Member MRS ABIMBOLA AGBOGUN Member PROF. MARIETU TENUCHE Member MRS VICTORIA JAGBORO Member ALHAJI ZAKARI ABUBAKAR Secretary Benue State BARR. MOSES ATAGHER Chairman HON. BERNARD OCHEPA Vice Chairman CHIEF ICHOL IKPAMBESE Member HRH SIMON AJOH Member CHIEF GABRIEL OKOH Member MRS VERONICA ONYEKE Member COMFORT UYER Member REV. AUGUSTINE LEVA Member MALLAM GARBA BABA Member JEROME UKOR Member SAMUEL GBERINDYER Member MRS SESE FEESE Member SOLOMON SONTOR Member ESTHER ORKPE Member HON. BARR. ONA ETUKWU Member HON. ANNE ITODO Member HON. MATHIAS OMIKPA Member DR. MARELLINUS ORTESE Member JONATHAN GYUSE Member MUSA SADAUKI Secretary Plateau State CHIEF RUFUS BATURE Chairman DR ALBERT ALKALI Vice Chairman JACOB BUBA Member MISKOOM SHALDAS III Member NELSON BAKFUR Member DR ELIAS PEDE Member MRS TABITHA ALI Member REV. DR. SOJA BEWARANG Member ALHAJI MUHAMMADU HARUNA Member ALHAJI YUSHAU MOHAMMED Member DR JOSEPH NAMU Member MRS HELENE SENDET Member BOROK FOMSON Member MISS ANN SUWA Member ILIYA AJANG Member MRS YANAT BALA Member FATIMAH SULEIMAN Member PROF. ABOI MADAKI Member DR FARBONG JEMCHANG Member MR MARK MATO Secretary Nassarawa State HON. KASSIM MUHAMMAD Chairman HON. BARNABAS SAMUEL Vice Chairman DR SHEHU YAMUSA Member ALHAJI ADAMU MUHAMMAD Member ALHAJI BWALLAH MAHMOOD Member ARC. RAHMAT AUTA Member HON. LARAI BAKO Member BISHOP DR. JOSEPH MASIN Member HRH. ALH. SIDI BAGE Member ALHAJI SALISU ADAMU Member COMRADE SANI SHUAIBU Member HON. MARIO MUSA Member ALHAJI SABO LEADER Member HON. FAITH JOSEPH Member ALHAJI ALFA IBRAHIM Member HAJIA YAMI MUSA Member HON. ISA DAUDA Member ISA YAKUBU Member ARMIYA'U DOGOYARO Member DAUDA IDRIS Secretary SOUTH SOUTH Cross River State BARR. MARIA UKPANYANG Chairman MARTINS BISONG Vice Chairman HRH UTI OLENYE Member HRH ONUN OYONO Member HRH BOB MBINA Member ODEY AGBA Member FELICIA EDAMA Member ARCHBISHOP JOSEPH UKPO Member ALHAJI MOHAMMED OKOOFAIYE Member MR EFA EDEM Member EKPEYONG COBHAM Member TINA EGOMI Member SYLVESTER OKPO Member PHILOMENA ASIBE Member GODWIN EFA Member AGATHA KANJAL Member MIKE ABANG Member HON. GOWON IGIRI Member MS JOY BEN Member GABRIEL UDAM Secretary Bayelsa State BARR. FITZGERALD OLOROGUN Chairman DR EBIMOTIMI OKPOI Vice Chairman HRM KING W IGBUGBURU Member HRM CHARLES OWABA Member HRM KING JOEL IBANE Member COLLINS COCODIA Member MRS OKUWA EBIMOGHAN Member ARCHBISHOP JACOB DEI Member ALHAJI ABDURRAHMAN ENEWARE Member COMRADE EMNAH DINYOERINYU Member MRS BOLOUAREKEMEFA OKORO Member MR FAMOUS ANTHONY Member JOSEPH KALIZIBE Member HON. MRS VIVIAN ERE-EMANANAGHA Member HON. ALFRED EGBA Member HON. OMUBO EBINIMI Member GABRIEL JONAH Member BARR. TIMIEBIERI WOKO Member BARR. EMMANUEL IGWOKU Member OSUCHUKWU AHAMEFULE Secretary Edo State PROF. SAM GUOBADIA Chairman MRS. PATRICIA OTAIGBE Vice Chairman MR. FRANK IRABOR Member HRH. ALIRU IKELEBE Member HRH. AIDENOJIE EHIDIAMEN Member Member MRS. BLACKY OGIAMEN Member RT. REV. P. IMASUEN Member HRH. ALH ALIRU MOMOH Member CHIEF ODION OLAYE Member OSOBASE EBAHI Member FAITH IRIBHOGBE Member MUSTAPHA BUDDY Member UWAGBOE JOSHUA Member HON. MAUREEN EKHORAGBON Member OBAZE EMIKE Member MARXIST KOLA EDOKPAYI Member IYABODE LAWAL Member MR. EDWIN ASIBO Member EDEGBAI AYODELE Secretary Akwa_ibom State CATHERINE UDI Chairman INYANG UNYAH Vice Chairman CHIEF DAVID ETUK Member CHIEF PAUL AKPAN Member CHIEF AKPEKONG IMEH Member DR VALERIE OBOT Member BRIDGET UDO Member REV. DR. NDUESO EKWERE Member IMAM MUHAMMAD ADAMU Member UWEM IMOH Member IDONGESIT OKON Member NSE EBRITAM Member MERCY ATING Member GODWIN DAVID Member EMEM PAUL Member NSIKAK UDO Member THOMAS THOMAS Member DR NDUEHE ESITIKOT Member MFON UKPE Member EKAH BASSEY Secretary Rivers State DR INNOCENT BARIKOR Chairman HON. SUNNY OGIDE Vice Chairman HRM ORLU ORIEBE Member ALABO DAPPA Member CHIEF ENGR OPUBO COTTERELL Member BARRISTER ERASTUS AWORTU Member MRS JOYCE ALI Member APOSTLE STANLEY DIMKPA Member ALHAJI NASIR UWHOR Member CHIEF MONDAY ELEAZAR Member MISS WINIFRED LAWSON Member HON. FUBABRA OHAKA Member MISS CHINWE AUSTIN Member MR OLAKA OLAKA Member MISS JULIET KARIBO Member MR MAXWELL MPI Member MR SAMPSON EGOP Member MR WILSON KARIBO Member PROMISE GREEN Member FELIX KPEGASI Secretary Delta State PROF. KELLY EJUMUDO Chairman MRS EVA NWANZE Vice Chairman ONYEJEKWE ORANYELI Member DR CHIEF SAMUEL ESHENAKE Member MIKE ODELI Member PROF ERIC EBOH Member MRS UFUOMA EGBEKOBA Member SNR. AP. D SYLVAN OKOROTE Member ALHAJI ABDULSALAM EKPUZA Member MR DENIS ARARUO Member LAWRENCE ONUORAH Member AMAKA NWAFOR Member AMOS OSIGIDI Member MRS ESE AHULONU Member HON. FUNKEYE WURUS Member HON. HIGH UYOYOU EDHEKPO Member EMMANUEL ETITO Member KEMA AMADI- EMINA Member OTEGA OSIWE Member OLU ANTHONY Secretary North EAST Gombe State MRS ABIGAIL ALBASHI Chairman ALHAJI MOHAMMED TUMU Vice Chairman HRH MUHAMMED AHMED Member HRH ABUBAKAR KWAIRANGA Member HRH ENGR. SALEH MOHAMMED Member ALHAJI BAPPA HAMMA Member MADAM EGLAH IDRIS Member REV. IBRAHIM JODAN Member HRH.. ALH. USMAN ABUBAKAR Member ALHAJI IBRAHIM BALA Member BAPPAYI ALHAJI Member TALATU HASSAN Member MOSES KYARI Member HAJIYA ZAINAB ALMAN Member RAYMOND SHINGA Member MARYAM ABUBAKAR Member HANNATU SIMON Member ILU FILIYA Member DR BARNABAS MALLE Member HASSAN MUSTAPHA Secretary Bauchi State HON. SANUSI KUNDE Chairman HON. ABDULLAHI SHUAIBU Vice Chairman ALHAJI BABAJI FAROUK II Member ALHAJI AHMAD MNI Member ALHAJI RILWANU ADAMU Member ENGR, DR STEPHEN ABUBAKAR Member SARATU MUSA Member JOSHUA MAINAS Member HRH RILWANU ADAMU Member ALH ISMAIL ABUBAKAR Member ABDULKADIR ZARANDA Member HAJIYA HADIZA ABDULLAHI Member IBRAHIM MISAU Member HAJIYA KULU Member TIJANI CHINADE Member HADIZA GIADE Member ALI JARMA Member AHMADU DAYA Member BABAJI ITAS Member LAWAN ALI Secretary Yobe State HON. GONI LAWAN Chairman MAMMAN MUSA Vice Chairman ABDULLAHI UMAR Member ALHAJI UMAR JARMA Member MOHAMMED NASIR Member ABDULLAHI GASHUA Member HAJIYA HALIMA JODA Member REV. FR. PHILIBUS YAKUBU Member HRH. ALH. MUHAMMAD IDRISSE Member ALHAJI BULAMA ALI Member BABA GUJBA Member AISAHTU YADI Member HASSAN BOKOCHO Member HADIZA MAJA Member IBRAHIM NGURU Member MAIMUNA MACHINA Member DAUDA GOMBE Member KAKA ALKALI Member ALHAJI UMARU BARAU Member MUH'D DAUDA Secretary Adamawa State PROF. BASHIR ALIYU Chairman JAMES IJAI Vice Chairman MAHMOOD SULEIMAN Member ALHAJI ADAMU ABUBAKAR Member ALHAJI SAHABO MOHAMMED Member BARR. MUSA KAIBO Member AMINA USMAN Member MOST REV. STEPHEN MAMZA Member HRH, CFR MUHAMMED MUSTAPHA Member ALHAJI UMARU BABBA Member ALHAJI HASSAN AHMADU Member ELIZABETH VANDU Member ROSE SIMON Member ENGR ILYASU HAMEED Member AISAHTU ABBA Member MUHAMMAD RAJI Member ALHAJI BABA MALABU Member MRS OLVADI MADAYI Member BARR.. YAKUBU WALI Member IBRAHIM AUDU Secretary Borno State ENGR BUKAR TALBA Chairman ADAMU TIMTA Vice Chairman ZANNA GANGARAN Member ZANNAH BOGUMA Member IBRAHIM ASKIRAMA Member HON. SAINNA BUBA Member MARYAM MOHAMMED Member BISHOP MOHAMMED NAGA Member HRH, ALH, ABUBAKAR ELKANEMI Member ALHAJI ABBA SHUWA Member AJID AJID Member LAMINU YA Member ASHEIK GADA Member FANNA HARUNA Member MOHAMMED KALA Member MRS LADI WATILA Member AMB AHMED SHEHU Member HON. IDRISA JIDDA Member HON. FALI UBA Member MAIRO ALIYU Secretary Taraba State AMINU BABALE Chairman PASTOR STEVEN OTHANIEL Vice Chairman USMAN SAIDU Member SALISU GARBOSA Member YUSUF BADAMASI Member JIBO IBI Member HAJ. BATULU GABDO Member REV. DR. INNOCENT SOLOMON Member HRH. ALH. ABBAS TAFIDA Member ALHAJI AHMADU GAURI Member ALKAMATU BELLO Member FAIZA BALI Member INNOCENT UMAR Member AISHATU INDO Member RUBEN WUNIJI Member HADZA BUHARI Member ALIYU KUNINI Member HADI HARUNA Member JEFF MASHI Member ADEBISI ADEREMI Secretary NORTH WEST Kano State PROF. MUHAMMAD MUKHTAR Chairman AMB. AUWAL GAMA Vice Chairman ALHAJI ABBA MAHMUD Member ALHAJI ALI BAYERO Member ALHAJI AHMAD BAYERO Member BALA GWAGWARWA Member HADIZA ANTHONY Member PASTOR S. ADEYEMO Member HRH. ALH. AMINU BAYERO Member ALHAJI BALA GWARZO Member ABUBAKAR MUHAMMAD Member RALIYA ABUBAKAR Member KHALID SANI Member MAIMUNA MUSA Member UMAR RABO Member AMINA SALIS Member SANI GARKO Member SAIDU INUSA Member ENGR. MUHAMMAD WUDIL Member ALIYU AHMED Secretary Zamfara State AHMED YANDI Chairman ALHAJI LAWAL ZURMI Vice Chairman HRH ENG, BELLO SANI Member EMIR HASSAN ATTOH Member HRH. ALH. SAMAILA ARI Member UBAIDULLAHI YAHAYA Member LAMI SAMAHO Member REV. FR ILLIYA IBRAHIM Member HRH. ALH. ATTAHIRU AHMAD Member ALHAJI HAMISU DADI Member ZAHARADDEN BELLO Member BINTA MARU Member TUMBIDO ABDULRAHMAN Member FATIMA IBRAHIM Member ALI BUNGUDU Member RABIA SHINKAFI Member NURA ALMAJIR Member MALLAM MUKTHAR NADAMA Member SULE GUSAU Member ABDULLAHI YAKUBU Secretary Kebbi State ALHAJI LAWAL ARGUNGU Chairman ALHAJI MUHAMMED JEGA Vice Chairman ALHAJI UMMARU MUSTAPHA Member ALHAJI HALIRU UMAR Member ALHAJI IBRAHIM KWAIDO Member HABIB MURTALA Member HAJIA SAHARA RIBAH Member VANT. KANTA AYUBA Member HRH. ALH. MUHAMMADU BASHAR Member ALHAJI USMAN BAGUDO Member MALLAM NA' AMARE JEGA Member HAJIA ZUWAIRA BUNZA Member ALHAJI AWWALU MATAWALLE Member HAJIA TALATU BAARA Member HAJIA RABI ZURU Member ABAS SHANGA Member ALHAJI ZAIDU SABUWA Member TAMBARI BALA Member SULEIMAN SAMI Member ABDULLAHI MACHIKA Secretary Sokoto State DR IBRAHIM MUHAMMAD Chairman IBRAHIM AMINU Vice Chairman ALHAJI ALIYU GARBA Member ALHAJI GARBA ARDI Member ALHAJI MOHAMMED SADA Member HON. AKIBU DALHATU Member SADIYA IBRAHIM Member REV.FR. NUHU ILLIYA Member PROF. SAMBO JUNAIDU Member MR. MODI BODINGA Member SA?DU BELLO Member HAJARA UMAR Member UMARU LADAN Member HAJIYA RABI GARBA Member HON. UMAR KEBBE Member RABI KWARI Member FODIO BELLO Member BARR BELLO GORONYO Member HON. KALAMBAINA NASIRU Member EUNICE DANMALLAM Secretary Jigawa State USMAN ENGR, Chairman HABIB AHMED Vice Chairman MANIR IBRAHIM Member ALHAJI BASHIR SANUSI Member ALHAJI MUHAMMAD USMAN Member ABBA SHEHU Member AISHA WADA Member RT. MARKUS DANBINTA Member HRH. ALH. ADAMU MAJE Member MR DANJUMA SAIDU Member SALISU BABURA Member JUMMAI ALI Member ZUBAIDA SHEHU Member IBRAHIM AUWALU Member T BALA Member SALAMATU AUYA Member MUSTAPHA BASIRKA Member IBRAHIM BABALOLA Member AHMED JALO Member JAMO ABUBAKAR Secretary Katsina State ALHAJI MUSA MAGAJI Chairman GARBA FUNTUA Vice Chairman ALHAJI YUSUF MANZO Member ALHAJI USMAN UMAR Member ALHAJI ABDULMALIK ZAKKA Member BATURE MASARI Member HAJIYA JAMILA SALMAN Member VERY REV. NELSON ONYEKACHUKWU Member HRH. ALH. ABDULMUMINI USMAN Member MR. MUSA GARBA Member YUSUF KWASARAWA Member MARYAMA ABBA Member MANSIR GAMBO Member SAKINA ISIYAKU Member ABUBAKAR YARADUA Member HAJIYA A?SHA DAMAGA Member ABBATI UMAR Member ABDULBAKI BATURE Member USTADTH KABIRU DANBABA Member SA'ADU YERIMA Secretary Kaduna State HAFSAT BABA Chairman SAUDE ATOYEBI Vice Chairman ADAMU ABDULLAHI Member LAWAL UMAR Member ELIAS GORA Member BEN KURE Member HAJIYA HADIZA ABDULAZEEZ Member REV. JOSEPH HAYAP Member HRH ALH, D SHEHU IDRIS Member ALHAJI ALIYU ZARIA Member SANUSI IBRAHIM Member FAREEDAH MUNIR Member ABDULLAHI IBRAHIM Member RAHILA IBRAHIM Member HAYATUDDEEN LABARAN Member STELLA BASSAHUWA Member AISHA ISAQ Member ZUBAIRU FARUQ Member YA'U MAHMUD Member SANI MAIWADA Secretary