JUST IN: Governor Akeredolu tests positive for COVID-19

Rotimi Akeredolu
Rotimi Akeredolu

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has tested positive for the dreaded COVID-19 disease, PREMIUM TIMES can report.

“I tested positive for #COVID19,” Mr Akeredolu posted on his Twitter handle, @RotimiAkeredolu (https://t.co/P5UH0SmBiw), on Tuesday afternoon.

“All is well. I’m asymptomatic and have been self isolating. Work continues. Your continued prayers over my well being are most appreciated.”

With the development, Mr Akeredolu becomes the fifth incumbent governor to test positive for COVID-19.

Governors Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna, Seyi Makinde of Oyo and Bala Mohammed of Bauchi recovered after testing positive for the disease.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia is currently undergoing treatment for the disease while his counterpart in Delta, Ifeanyi Okowa, is self-isolating after his daughter tested positive for COVID-19.

Some other governors, including Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti and Godwin Obaseki of Edo, had also self-isolated after coming in contact with infected people. They later tested negative for the disease.

The immediate past governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, died last week from complications triggered by the disease.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control said 132,304 samples have been tested.

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

As at midnight Monday, there were 15, 255 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 9,402 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 25, 231 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 10, 310 cases, followed by FCT – 1,818, Oyo – 1, 372, Kano – 1, 211, Rivers – 1, 056, Edo – 986, Delta – 965, Ogun –807, Kaduna – 703, Katsina – 549, Bauchi – 500, Gombe – 503, Borno – 491, Ebonyi – 481, Plateau – 405, Jigawa – 317, Imo – 318, Abia – 302, Enugu – 261, Ondo – 308, Kwara – 217, Nasarawa – 213, Bayelsa – 211, Sokoto – 151, Osun – 124, Akwa Ibom – 86, Adamawa – 84, Niger – 84, Kebbi – 76, Zamfara – 76, Anambra – 73, Yobe – 59, Benue – 59, Ekiti – 43, Taraba!- 19 and Kogi – 4.

Although the COVID-19 cases continue to rise, Nigeria on Monday further reopened its economy as it lifted the ban on interstate travels and opened its airports for domestic flights.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application