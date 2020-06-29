Nigerian govt lifts ban on interstate travel, approves school opening for final year students

The federal government has approved what it called “safe reopening” of schools nationwide in the next phase of the gradual easing of lockdown ordered to curtail further spread of COVID-19.

The government also lifted the ban on interstate travels.

Interstate travels can, however, only be done outside curfew hours with effect from July 1 2020.

The Chairman of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Boss Mustapha, disclosed this at the daily briefing of the task force in Abuja on Monday.

He said the reopening of schools was meant to allow students in graduating classes, final year students, resume preparation for examinations.

Mr Mustapha said the second phase of the gradual easing of the lockdown in the country has also been extended by four weeks.

“I am pleased to inform you that Mr. President has carefully considered the 5th Interim Report of the PTF and has accordingly approved that, with the exception of some modifications to be expatiated upon later, the Phase Two of the eased lockdown be extended by another four weeks with effect from Tuesday, June 30, 2020 through Midnight of Monday, 27 July, 2020.

“Specifically, however, the following measures shall either remain in place or come into effect:

“Maintaining the current phase of the national response, for another four weeks in line with modifications to be expatiated by the National Coordinator;

“Permission of movement across State borders only outside curfew hours with effect from 1st July, 2020,” he said.

Nigeria imposed its first round of lockdown in late March. Mr Buhari on April 27 announced the gradual easing of the five-week lockdown in FCT, Lagos and Ogun.

The lockdown was eased to a nationwide night curfew (8 p.m. to 6 a.m.) from May 4 to May 17.

Many states, however, amended the curfew time, largely to commence from 10 p.m. and end at 5 a.m.

The first phase of the relaxed lockdown was extended by two weeks and elapsed midnight June 1. The second phase commenced June 2 and elapses by midnight today, June 29.

Details later…

