Nigerian music star, Burna Boy, has won the 2020 BET Award for Best International Act.

The 2020 BET Awards was held virtually at L.A. Live, Los Angeles, U.S. in the early hours of Monday.

American comedian, Amanda Seales, hosted the awards.

It was held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and was simulcasted via CBS.

Burna Boy, who was nominated alongside Rema in the same category, beat the likes of Innoss’B (DR Congo), Sho Madjozi (South Africa), Stormzy (United Kingdom), Dave (United Kingdom), Ninho (France) and S.Pri Noir (France) to claim the highly coveted award.

Accepting his award, the African Giant spoke on African development, saying,”Second time and I appreciate it. I will like to use this opportunity to say that sometime around 1835, there was admission to turn the nation of Africa into a dominated nation. Now is the time to return and go back to the royalty that we were because in order for black lives to matter, Africa must matter.”

This win is the Port Harcourt-born singer’s second consecutive BET: Best International Act win. Last year he was nominated alongside Mr Eazi, AKA, Dave, Giggs, Dosseh and Aya Nakaruma.

The ceremony paid tributes to Kobe Bryant, Little Richard and featured performances by Alicia Keys, Chloe x Halle and Megan Thee Stallion among others.

Beyoncé was also honoured with the Humanitarian Award for her decades-long commitment to philanthropy.

Burna Boy wins 2020 BET Award for Best International Act. [PHOTO CREDIT: Official Twitter account of Burna Boy]

To catch the repeat of the 20th Edition of BET Awards, tune in to BET Africa (DStv Channel 129) at 7 p.m. on Monday.

Check out the full list of winners below:

– Album of the year: “Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial,” Roddy Ricch

– Video of the year: “Higher,” DJ Khaled featuring Nipsey Hussle and John Legend

– Best female R&B/pop artist: Lizzo

– Best male R&B/pop artist: Chris Brown

– Best female hip-hop artist: Megan Thee Stallion

– Best male hip-hop artist: DaBaby

– Best new artist: Roddy Ricch

– Best group: Migos

– Best collaboration: “No Guidance,” Chris Brown featuring Drake

– Dr. Bobby Jones best gospel/inspirational award: Kirk Franklin, “Just for Me”

– Video director of the year: Teyana Taylor

– Humanitarian award: Beyoncé

– Best actress: Issa Rae

– Best actor: Michael B. Jordan

– Best movie: “Queen & Slim”

– Youngstars award: Marsai Martin

– Sportswoman of the year: Simone Biles

– Sportsman of the year: LeBron James

– BET HER award: Beyoncé featuring Blue Ivy Carter, Wizkid and Saint JHN, “Brown Skin Girl”

– Best international act: Burna Boy

– Viewers’ choice for best new international act: Sha Sha