Nigeria records 490 new COVID-19 cases

Infograph showing Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria as at 28th June, 2020
Infograph showing Confirmed coronavirus cases in Nigeria as at 28th June, 2020

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 490 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 24,567.

Seven deaths were recorded from the virus on Sunday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 565.

There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported on Sunday (490) compared to what was reported on Saturday (779).

The health agency in a tweet Sunday night said the new cases were reported in 20 states.

These are Lagos, Delta, Ebonyi, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Plateau, Edo, Katsina, Imo, Ondo, Adamawa, Osun, Ogun, Rivers, Kano, Enugu, Bauchi, Akwa Ibom, Kogi, Oyo and Bayelsa states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to officially report any case of the virus.

In the past weeks, the number of infections and deaths from the virus in the country have increased. The number of patients who recovered from the virus is also increasing daily.

“Till date, 24, 567 cases have been confirmed, 9, 007 cases have been discharged and 565 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC stated.

The 490 new cases were reported from 21 states- Lagos – 118, Delta – 84, Ebonyi – 68, FCT – 56, Plateau – 39, Edo – 29, Katsina – 21, Imo – 13, Ondo – 12, Adamawa – 11, Osun – 8, Ogun – 8, Rivers – 6, Kano – 5, Enugu – 3, Bauchi – 3, Akwa Ibom – 3, Kogi – 1, Oyo- 1 and Bayelsa – 1.

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 130,164 samples have so far been tested.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: SERAP sues FG, wants beneficiaries of palliatives named

As of the time of reporting, there are 14,995 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, while 9,007 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 24,567 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 10,144 cases, followed by FCT – 1,792, Oyo – 1, 306, Kano – 1, 200, Rivers – 1, 056, Edo – 962, Delta – 912, Ogun –782, Kaduna – 703, Katsina – 549, Bauchi – 500, Gombe – 492, Borno – 486, Ebonyi – 395, Plateau – 337, Jigawa – 317, Imo – 303, Abia – 302, Enugu – 261, Ondo – 244, Kwara – 217, Nasarawa – 206, Bayelsa – 185, Sokoto – 151, Osun – 116, Akwa Ibom – 86, Adamawa – 84, Niger – 84, Kebbi – 76, Zamfara – 76, Anambra – 71, Yobe – 59, Benue – 47, Ekiti – 43, Taraba!- 19 and Kogi – 4.

Gombe has recorded 447, Bauchi – 438, Katsina – 426, Delta – 400, Jigawa – 317, Ebonyi – 234, Imo – 205, Plateau – 186, Nasarawa – 178, Kwara – 177, Abia – 173, Sokoto – 135, Bayelsa – 111, Ondo – 105, Enugu – 95, Zamfara – 76, Kebbi – 67, Anambra – 66, Niger – 66, Yobe – 56, Osun – 51, Akwa Ibom – 48, Adamawa – 42, Benue – 36, Ekiti – 30, Taraba – 18, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application