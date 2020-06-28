Sacking of Oshiomhole-led NWC, Ajimobi’s death, other top political reports last week

Related News

The crisis rocking the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) took a new turn last week when the party’s National Executive Committee meeting convened by President Muhammadu Buhari sacked the Adams Oshiomhole-led leadership.

The meeting installed Mala Buni, Yobe State governor and a former national secretary of the APC, as the interim chairman to lead a 13-member caretaker committee whose mandate is to conduct a national convention within six months to elect a new leadership for the APC.

The move did not go down well with some members loyal to the Oshiomhole camp, and they threatened to take legal action.

Believed to be a humiliation in the waiting for the president if they go ahead with the plan, the president, at the nudging of some state governors, moved to break their ranks. He succeeded.

Two days after he was sacked as chairman, Mr Oshiomhole said he had accepted the decision reached at the controversial NEC meeting.

The same day, a chieftain of the APC believed to be a major backer of the Oshiomhole camp, Bola Tinubu, also threw his weight behind the decision of the party to sack its national working committee. He also said he is undecided about the 2023 presidency.

The removal of the APC leadership fueled suspicion of a fractious relationship between Mr Tinubu and President Buhari, but the presidency brushed this aside saying “their relationship remains as strong as ever.”

Race for Edo and Ondo guber

Meanwhile, earlier in the week, the race for the Edo and Ondo governorship mandates were heated up as ever.

On one hand in Edo State, Osagie Ize-Iyamu clinched the APC ticket for the September poll, while his archrival, incumbent Godwin Obaseki bagged that of the Peoples Democratic Party, where he defected to about a fortnight ago.

On the other hand in Ondo State, the wrangling between the incumbent Rotimi Akeredolu and his deputy Agboola Ajayi continued to unravel.

Having first defected to the opposition PDP, Mr Ajayi, on Friday, submitted his interest form to take part in the party’s primary for the governorship election in the state.

Following Mr Ajayi’s defection, all aides attached to him were sacked by Governor Akeredolu, a development that was confirmed by the governor’s aide, Segun Ajiboye.

In the midst of the political games across states, the immediate past governor of Oyo State and former deputy national chairman (south) of the APC, Isiaka Ajimobi, died of complications from coronavirus,, aged 70.