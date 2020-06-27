Coronavirus: Nigeria hits record high in daily cases

Related News

Nigeria on Saturday recorded its new highest daily figure of confirmed COVID-19 cases yet, as 779 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With the latest update, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 24, 077 from 23,298 reported on Friday evening.

Previously, the highest daily COVID-19 cases was 745, which was recorded on June 19.

Four deaths were recorded from the virus, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 558.

The health agency in a tweet Saturday night said the new cases were reported in 22 states.

These are Lagos, Rivers, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Edo, Delta, Ebonyi, Oyo, Kaduna, Ogun, Ondo, Imo, Sokoto, Borno, Nasarawa, Abia, Gombe, Kebbi, Kano, Yobe, Ekiti and Osun states.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to officially report any case of the virus.

In the past weeks, the number of infections and deaths in the country have increased. The number of recovered patients from the virus is also increasing daily.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of the infection on Friday and remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

In the past few days, new cases of COVID-19 in Edo, FCT, Ebonyi, Rivers Oyo, and Delta have been on the rise. Oyo State has risen to third position, taking over from Kano State.

Also, states like Zamfara, Kogi and Jigawa have not reported any new case in over 12 days.

The NCDC said till date, 24077 cases have been confirmed, 8625 cases have been discharged and 558 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.

The 779 new cases are reported from 22 states- Lagos – 285, Rivers – 68, FCT – 60, Edo – 60, Enugu – 56, Delta – 47, Ebonyi – 42, Oyo – 41, Kaduna – 19, Ogun – 18, Ondo – 16, Imo – 12, Sokoto – 11, Borno – 9, Nasarawa – 8, Abia – 5, Gombe – 5, Kebbi – 5, Kano – 4, Yobe – 3, Ekiti – 3 and Osun – 2.

Breakdown

Since the onset of the COVID-19 outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 127, 158 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 13, 201 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 9, 539 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 24, 007 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 10, 026 cases, followed by FCT – 1, 736, Oyo – 1, 305, Kano – 1,195, Rivers – 1, 050, Edo – 933, Delta – 828, Ogun – 774, Kaduna – 703, Katsina – 528, Bauchi – 497, Gombe – 492, Borno – 486, Ebonyi – 327, Jigawa – 317, Abia – 302, Plateau – 298, Imo – 290, Enugu – 258, Ondo – 232, Kwara – 217, Nasarawa – 206, Bayelsa – 184, Sokoto – 151, Osun – 108, Niger – 84, Akwa Ibom – 83, Zamfara – 76, Kebbi – 76, Adamawa – 73, Anambra – 71, Yobe – 59, Benue – 47, Ekiti – 43, Taraba – 19, and Kogi – 3.