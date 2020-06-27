I’ve accepted dissolution of APC’s NWC — Oshiomhole

Related News

The sacked national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, says he has accepted the decision reached at the party’s controversial National Executive Committee on Thursday.

At the meeting attended by President Muhammadu Buhari, the party sacked its National Working Committee and appointed a 13-member caretaker committee to manage the affairs of the party untill the a national convention is held.

Speaking to journalists on Saturday, Mr Oshiomhole, in his first public reaction to the development, said he has accepted the decision, but would not talk about the legality or otherwise of the decision.

“A special NEC meeting was called and at the end of the meeting, the national working committee was dissolved and I ceased to be chairman,” he said.

“Mr President graciously invited me to his office in 2018, precisely two years ago. The president said ‘if you do not reform the All Progressives Congress (APC), you can as well forget about 2019.

“And, I know that reforms can be challenging and it will entail taking difficult decisions, but mine has been a life of trouble, I accepted this and I believe that I did my best,” he told journalists on Saturday at his office in Asokoro, Abuja.

