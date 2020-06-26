Eight health workers contract coronavirus in Nigerian hospital

Related News

Eight officials of the Federal Medical Centre, Idi-Aba, Abeokuta, have tested positive for coronavirus, an official said.

The spokesperson of the hospital, Segun Orisajo, noted that the affected staff consist of medical doctors, nurses and an administration official.

According to him, the workers were part of the team which had contact with the infected toddler currently receiving treatment at the centre’s isolation ward.

PREMIUM TIMES, last week, reported how the two-year-old contracted the virus. This led to the closure of the Children ward in the hospital.

This paper gathered that the COVID-19 positive status of the affected officials was detected during the round of contact tracing carried out by the hospital’s Infection Control Team.

“Nonetheless, none of the staff had so far showed the symptoms of coronavirus,” Mr Orisajo said in a statement.

Quoting the Chief Medical Director, Adewale Musa-Olomu, Mr Orisajo said; “although none of the staff is asymptomatic ,they have been asked to proceed on self-isolation and basic treatment commenced for them.”

The medical director prayed for the quick recovery of the staff and expressed confidence that they will soon return to their duties.

As of the time of reporting, there are 14,243 active cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria, including 7,822 people who have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the total 22,614 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 9, 482 cases, followed by FCT – 1,656, Kano – 1,191, Oyo – 1,188, Rivers – 936, Edo – 851, Ogun – 733, Delta – 715, Kaduna – 668, Bauchi – 493, Gombe – 482, Borno – 477, Katsina – 459, Jigawa – 317, Ebonyi – 264, Plateau – 294, Imo – 269, Abia – 288, Ondo – 206, Enugu – 202, Nasarawa – 198, Kwara – 217, Sokoto – 140, Bayelsa – 184, Osun – 84, Zamfara – 76, Kebbi – 71, Anambra – 70, Niger – 84, Adamawa – 73, Yobe – 56, Osun – 67,Akwa Ibom – 83, Benue – 47, Ekiti – 38, Taraba – 19, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.