Edo 2020: How Obaseki bagged PDP ticket week after quitting APC

A total of 1,952 delegates on Thursday elected Governor Godwin Obaseki as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the governorship election in Edo State.

A total of 2,234 delegates from the 192 wards and 18 local government areas of the state were billed to participate in the election.

Though Mr Obaseki was unopposed in the election, the party had to continue with the process to avoid future litigations.

There were initially three aspirants contesting against the governor but they all stepped down, leaving him unopposed.

The three aspirants were Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, Kenneth Imasuagbon and Gideon Ikhine. Mr Imasuagbon was the last to step down at the venue of the primary election.

Announcing the result of the election, best described as a ratification, Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, who was the chairman of the Edo primary election committee, declared Mr Obaseki winner of the contest, saying he polled 90 per cent of the available votes.

Reacting to his victory, Mr Obaseki expressed his appreciation to the delegates, people of Edo State and the PDP.

“I express my heartfelt gratitude to our great party, the @OfficialPDPNig, the leaders, delegates, members and all Edo people for the opportunity to fly the party’s flag in the forthcoming governorship election. God bless you all,” he said in a tweet.

Mr Obaseki joined the PDP last week after he was disqualified by his former party, APC, from seeking re-election allegedly for submitting questionable certificates.

The Edo governor later announced his resignation from the APC.

However, the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, whom Mr Obaseki blames for his travails, has now been sacked from office, following the decision of the APC NEC on Thursday.

Mr Obaseki’s main challenger for the September 17 governorship election is Osagie Ize-Iyamu of the APC.

Both candidates are not new to each other and have only switched parties. In 2016, Mr Ize-Iyamu was the PDP candidate who lost to the then candidate Obaseki of the APC.