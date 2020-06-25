BREAKING: Edo 2020: Obaseki emerges PDP candidate

The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki, is consulting stakeholders on other measures to halt Covid-19
The Edo State governor, Godwin Obaseki

The Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has emerged as the flag bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the September gubernatorial election in Edo State.

He was announced after ratification by party delegates following the withdrawal of his main rival, Kenneth Imasuagbon.

With this development, Mr Obaseki will face his main rival, Osagie Ize-Iyamu, the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), at the main election.

At least seven other parties have concluded their primaries and selected candidates for the governorship election, according to the electoral commission, INEC.

READ ALSO: Edo deputy governor resigns membership of APC

The PDP primary was supervised by the Bauchi State Governor, Bala Mohammed, and his Zamfara and Oyo counterparts, Bello Mattawalle and Seyi Makinde.

More details shortly…

