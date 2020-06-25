JUST IN: Edo 2020: All PDP aspirants step down for Obaseki

Related News

Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State has emerged the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Democratic Party (PDP) unopposed.

The two other aspirants, Kenneth Imasuagbon and Omoregie Ogbeide-Ihama, who were challenging him for the PDP ticket, stepped down at the venue of the primary on Thursday.

The primary earlier scheduled for June 20 was postponed twice to 23rd and 25th of June.

Voting is about to start for delegates to ratify the candidate.

More details later…