Yoruba actor, ‘Ogun Majek,’ is dead

An Ibadan-born veteran actor, Gbolagade Akinpelu, is dead.

PREMIUM TIMES gathered that the actor who is fondly known as Ogun Majek, died on Thursday.

Sources close to the family said that Mr Akinpelu died at his Imalefalafia, Oke-Ado, Ibadan residence.

Some of the movies he participated in include Afonja and Ogbori Elemoso.

Another veteran actor and filmmaker, Tunde Ola-Yusuf, confirmed the death of Akinpelu in a post on his verified Facebook page on Thursday.

Ola-Yusuf in the post said, “From him we come and on to him we shall return.

“Alh Gbolagade Akinpelu Ogunmajek has return to his creator, may God almighty rest his soul among the righteous. Amen.”