Abiola Ajimobi, ex-Oyo governor, is dead

Sen. Abiola Ajimobi
Late Sen. Abiola Ajimobi

Abiola Ajimobi, a former Nigerian senator who finished his second term as Oyo State governor last year, has died.

Mr Ajimobi died on Thursday at a private hospital in Lagos after spending weeks in intensive care for coronavirus complications, according to Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker and political associate of the former governor’s. He was 70.

While confirming the development to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Alabi said he was shocked by the death.

Mr Ajimobi’s passing came a week after he was rumoured to have died at the same private hospital. That rumour turned to be false.

He was first hospitalised in early June after contracting the deadly virus that has now sickened millions and claimed nearly 500,000 lives across the world.

Mr Ajimobi was a senator from 2003 to 2007. After unsuccessful attempts, he was ultimately elected governor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015, becoming the first Oyo State governor to serve two terms.

He was survived by his wife and children.

Coronavirus factsheet

Advertisement

PT Mag Campaign AD

All rights reserved. This material and any other material on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from PREMIUM TIMES.

Support PREMIUM TIMES' journalism of integrity and credibility

Good journalism costs a lot of money. Yet only good journalism can ensure the possibility of a good society, an accountable democracy, and a transparent government.

For continued free access to the best investigative journalism in the country we ask you to consider making a modest support to this noble endeavour.

By contributing to PREMIUM TIMES, you are helping to sustain a journalism of relevance and ensuring it remains free and available to all.

Donate

TEXT AD: To advertise here . Call Willie +2347088095401...

BE THE FIRST TO KNOW! Subscribe to our newsletter

* indicates required

DOWNLOAD THE PREMIUM TIMES MOBILE APP

Now available on

  Premium Times Android mobile applicationPremium Times iOS mobile applicationPremium Times blackberry mobile applicationPremium Times windows mobile application