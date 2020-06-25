Abiola Ajimobi, ex-Oyo governor, is dead

Related News

Abiola Ajimobi, a former Nigerian senator who finished his second term as Oyo State governor last year, has died.

Mr Ajimobi died on Thursday at a private hospital in Lagos after spending weeks in intensive care for coronavirus complications, according to Akin Alabi, a federal lawmaker and political associate of the former governor’s. He was 70.

While confirming the development to PREMIUM TIMES, Mr Alabi said he was shocked by the death.

Mr Ajimobi’s passing came a week after he was rumoured to have died at the same private hospital. That rumour turned to be false.

He was first hospitalised in early June after contracting the deadly virus that has now sickened millions and claimed nearly 500,000 lives across the world.

Mr Ajimobi was a senator from 2003 to 2007. After unsuccessful attempts, he was ultimately elected governor in 2011 and re-elected in 2015, becoming the first Oyo State governor to serve two terms.

He was survived by his wife and children.