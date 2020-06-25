APC dissolves NWC, appoints Buni caretaker committee chairman

Related News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has dissolved its National Working Committee (NWC).

The acting national chairman of the party, Victor Giadom, announced this at the party’s National Executive Council meeting at the Council Chambers of the State House, Abuja.

Yobe Governor, Mai-Mala Buni, was named Chairman caretaker/extra-ordinary convention committee.

He was immediately sworn in by the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami.

Details later…