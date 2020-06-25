BREAKING: APC NEC appoints new national chairman

Related News

The controversial virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is currently underway with a new chairperson now appointed for the party.

Attendees unanimously elected Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni as the acting chairperson of the party, a source close to the meeting has told PREMIUM TIMES

A resolution was reached that he would combine his job as Yobe governor with the task of running the ruling party until a national convention is held.

Mr Mala Buni was national secretary of the party until he was elected governor in the 2019 general elections.

Other interim leaders were also appointed but details are still sketchy at this time.

The meeting was called by the deputy national secretary of the party, Victor Giadom, who had assumed the role of acting national chairman.

President Muhammadu Buhati legitimised the controversial meeting when he announced his plan to participate. He rallied the party’s governors and other NEC members to participate in the meeting.

The APC NEC is the second highest decision making organ of the party after the congress.

Majority of the National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party are, however, opposed to the NEC meeting, saying Mr Giadom has no right to call such a meeting and is no longer a member of the NWC.

The officials, including the party’s acting national secretary, Waziri Bulama, and its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, do not appear to be attending the meeting.

Mr Buhari declared support for the meeting, on Wednesday, saying “the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.”

Although the agenda of tbe NEC meeting has not been stated, PREMIUM TIMES had reported that there were moves to dissolve the troubled NWC which has split into factions and whose substantive chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is currently suspended.

When contacted on today’s NEC meeting, Mr Issa-Onilu, the APC spokesperson, did not pick or return calls to his phone.