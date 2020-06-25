APC NEC meeting to hold 12 noon with Buhari in attendance

Related News

The controversial virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will commence by 12 noon today, PREMIUM TIMES has learnt.

The meeting was called by the deputy national secretary of the party, Victor Giadom, who has assumed the role of acting national chairman.

President Muhammadu Buhari has already said he will participate in the meeting. He also called on the party’s governors and other NEC members to participate in the meeting.

The NEC is the second highest decision making organ of the party after the congress.

Majority of the National Working Committee (NWC) members of the party are, however, opposed to the NEC meeting, saying Mr Giadom has no right to call such a meeting and is no longer a member of the NWC.

The officials, including the party’s acting national secretary, Waziri Bulama, and its spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, have not given any indication they would attend the meeting, now that President Buhari has declared support for it.

Mr Buhari declared support for the meeting, on Wednesday, saying “the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.”

Although the agenda of rbe NEC meeting has not been stated, PREMIUM TIMES learnt that there are moves to dissolve the troubled NWC which has split into factions and whose substantive chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, is currently suspended.

When contacted on today’s NEC meeting, Mr Issa-Onilu, the APC spokesperson, did not pick or return calls to his phone.