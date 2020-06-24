PDP dissolves South-south caretaker committee

WADATA PLAZA, Abuja, National secretariat for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has announced the dissolution of its South-south zonal caretaker committee.

In a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party announced a new caretaker committee for the zone.

The dissolution is coming 24 hours after the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, accused some members of the PDP leadership of being ‘tax collectors.’

The action of the NWC, according to Mr Ologbondiyan, is pursuant to Sections 29 (2)(b) and 31(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution (2017 as amended).

The party appointed a former chairman of its Edo State chapter, Dan Orbi, to head the committee.

“The newly constituted South-south Zonal Caretaker Committee which is chaired by Chief Dan Orbi, is to pilot the affairs of the party in the South South Zone for a period not exceeding three months (90) days as prescribed by section 32(2)(e) of the PDP Constitution.”

“The NWC enjoins all members of our great party in the South-south zone to continue to work harmoniously especially as the party works with the people of Edo state for a successful governorship election in September.”

Details later…

