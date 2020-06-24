Buhari backs Giadom as APC Acting National Chairman

President Muhammadu Buhari has registered his support for the deputy national secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Victor Giadom, to preside over the party’s virtual National Executive Council (NEC) meeting.

Speaking through his spokesperson, Garba Shehu, on Wednesday afternoon, the president said he would attend the NEC meeting because “the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.”

“The President has received very convincing advice on the position of the law as far as the situation in the party is concerned and has determined that the law is on the side of Victor Giadom as Acting National Chairman.

“We urge the media to stop promoting manufactured controversies and to not give any further room for mischievous interpretations of the law on this matter.

“In addition to the President, the Giadom meeting will, hopefully, be attended by our Governors and the leaders of the National Assembly,” Mr Shehu disclosed on his Twitter account.

Details shortly…

