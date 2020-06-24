Embassy Building Demolition: Nigeria won’t retaliate against Ghana – Presidency

Related News

The Nigerian government says it will not retaliate the attack on a part of its embassy in Ghana with force amidst calls for serious sanction on Ghana by some Nigerians.

On Friday night, some armed men invaded the building in Accra, the Ghanaian capital, destroying some apartments under construction.

PREMIUM TIMES earlier reported how Ghanaian President Nana Akufo-Addo apologised to the Nigerian government over the attack on the building.

Angered by the incident, the Speaker, House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila, at an interactive session with the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyema, described the attack as a breach of the country’s sovereignty.

He demanded a tough response to the attack from the Nigerian government.

“If Ghana has a problem and is approaching it through subterranean moves, then what do you think the outcome of the legal proceeding will be? So, I think we should pursue it from that angle; I think we should make it clear for the authorities in Ghana that Nigeria is not going to sit down and fold its arms,” he said, according to a report by the Vanguard newspaper.

Frowning at the ‘soft’ diplomatic approach the country had adopted in responding to the attacks, Mr Gbajabiamila said a new approach must be adopted.

“Reciprocity is a legitimate instrument in foreign relations. The doctrine of reciprocity is what should be considered.

“We have established a pattern, and what we get (from other countries that attack Nigeria), are apologies, and ‘we will look into it’. I don’t think that should suffice at this point,” he said.

But the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, in an interview with Voice of Nigeria on Wednesday, insisted that Nigeria would not return the same blow the Ghanaians dealt its high commission in Ghana.

This, he said, is as a result of the apology tendered by the Ghanaian President, Nana Akufo-Addo, over the incident.

“The President of Ghana has called and regretted the action and apologised to the President of Nigeria. I think he has shown leadership in the matter and what should Nigeria do?, these are two leading countries in West Africa.

“Nigeria will not engage in a street fight with Ghana. This cannot happen. So, the two leaders, especially President Muhammadu Buhari, who is much respected in Africa, they all call him ‘Baba’ (Father), so he is bound to show restraint.”

Mr Shehu said diplomacy will be used in resolving the matter.

“Matters such as this when they arise, it is always better when they arise, they should be resolved diplomatically. No, there shouldn’t be a fight between Nigeria and Ghana, this will not happen,” he said.