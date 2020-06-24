APC Crisis: Giadom is an impostor, we’re in charge – Hilliard Eta

Related News

The Hilliard Eta-led All Progressives Congress (APC) National Working Committee (NWC) has insisted that there is no faction in the party.

It also insisted that Victor Giadom who claims to be the acting chairman of the party is an impostor.

Mr Eta said this on Tuesday night at the party’s secretariat while receiving the report of the APC committee on the just concluded Edo governorship primary.

The seven-member committee led by the Imo State Governor, Hope Uzodinma, announced Osagie Ize-Iyamu the winner of the party’s governorship primaries conducted in 18 local government areas of the state on Monday.

Mr Ize-Iyamu, the favourite candidate of suspended chairman Adams Oshiomhole, defeated two other aspirants – Pius Odubu and Osaro Obazee – to clinch the ticket.

The primary committee’s report was presented to the NWC members by Ajibola Bashiru, a senator who served as the secretary of the committee.

Mr Eta, who is standing in for the hospitalised Abiola Ajimobi, the party’s interim chairman, described the deputy national secretary, Victor Giadom, as an impostor who has finally been suspended by a court.

“As we speak, the membership of Victor Giadom has been suspended by a competent court of jurisdiction in Port Harcourt this afternoon. Not only is he no longer a member of the NWC, for today his membership has been suspended,” he said as a copy of the court judgement was made visible.

Mr Eta’s response was precipitated by a question thrown at the NWC by journalists on a speculated virtual National Executive Council (NEC) scheduled for Thursday by Mr Giadom.

This birthed an uproar that lasted for minutes at the party’s NEC hall when he strongly interjected the journalist who referred to both camps, Messrs Giadom and Eta-led NWC, as factions within the boy.

Mr Eta, mentioned the number of NWC members present and whose support his faction enjoys, quoted the party’s constitution and dismissed Mr Giadom’s claim to be the party’s interim chairman.

“It is not right, if you look up the meaning of faction. It is not right for you to see 15 distinguished members of the NWC and two met with us virtually, and still call us a faction.

“This is the National Working Committee of the APC in Nigeria, I sit here on behalf of distinguished Senator Abiola Ajimobi, the acting chairman of this party,” Mr Eta, who is the APC national vice-chairman (south-south), said urging the media to investigate Mr Gaidom’s membership.

“It is important that those who interrogate us should also internalise the content of our constitution, so when we have imposter, it is recognisable,” he added.

He also disclosed to journalists the resolution of the NWC members present at the meeting to acknowledge and accept the letter indicating the lifting of Mr Oshiomhole’s suspension by its primary constituency in Ward 10 Etsako West LGA of Edo State.

Mr Oshiomhole’s suspension by the Edo APC was recently validated by the appeal court. However, a faction of the party in his ward has announced the lifting of the suspension while the main faction has insisted the suspension is ongoing.