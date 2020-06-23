Nigeria records 452 new COVID-19 infections

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 21, 371 as 452 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

Eight deaths were recorded from the virus on Tuesday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 533.

The health agency in a tweet Tuesday night said the new cases were reported in 14 states.

These are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Delta, Ogun, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Abia, Enugu, Bauchi, Kaduna, Ondo, Osun, Imo, Benue and Borno.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of Tuesday, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Monday, said all states in the country had cases of the disease, suggesting Cross River was not free of it as the state government claims.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of the infection on Monday, and remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

According to NCDC, on June 23, 452 new confirmed cases and 8 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

The 452 new cases are reported from 14 states- Lagos – 209, Oyo – 67, Delta – 37, Ogun – 36, FCT – 22, Abia – 20, Enugu – 16, Bauchi – 15, Kaduna – 8, Ondo – 8, Osun – 7, Imo – 3, Benue – 3, and Borno 1.

NCDC said “till date, 21, 371 cases have been confirmed, 7, 338 cases have been discharged and 533 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

BREAKDOWN

As at the time of reporting, there are 13, 500 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 7, 338 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 21, 371 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 9, 073 cases, followed by FCT – 1,190, Kano – 1,190, Oyo – 1,055, Rivers – 930, Edo – 797, Ogun – 699, Kaduna – 608, Delta – 569, Bauchi – 482, Gombe – 479, Borno – 477, Katsina – 434, Jigawa – 317, Ebonyi – 264, Plateau – 253, Imo – 246, Abia – 252, Nasarawa – 193, Kwara – 200, Sokoto – 138, Ondo – 162, Bayelsa – 177, Enugu – 160, Zamfara – 76, Kebbi – 67, Osun – 67, Anambra – 66, Niger – 66, Yobe – 56, Osun – 67,Akwa Ibom – 65, Adamawa – 45, Benue – 47, Ekiti – 35, Taraba – 18, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.

