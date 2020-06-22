Nigeria records 675 new COVID-19 infections

Related News

Nigeria’s tally of confirmed COVID-19 cases rose to 20, 919 on Monday as 675 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

Seven deaths were recorded from the virus on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 525.

There was an increase in the number of confirmed cases reported Monday evening compared to what was reported on Sunday, 436.

The health agency in a tweet Monday evening said the new cases were reported in 21 states.

These are Lagos, Oyo, Rivers, Delta, Ebonyi, Gombe, Ondo, Kaduna, Kwara, Ogun, Federal Capital Territory ( FCT), Edo, Abia, Nasarawa, Imo, Bayelsa, Borno, Katsina, Sokoto, Bauchi and Plateau.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of Monday, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

The Director-General of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) Chikwe Ihekweazu, on Monday, said all states in the country had cases of the disease, suggesting Cross River was not free of it as the state government claims.

Lagos recorded the highest daily figure of the infection on Monday, and remains the epicentre for the disease in the country.

According to NCDC, on June 22, 675 new confirmed cases and 7 deaths were recorded in Nigeria

The 675 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos – 288, Oyo – 76, Rivers – 56, Delta – 31, Ebonyi – 30, Gombe – 28, Ondo – 20 Kaduna – 20, Kwara – 20, Ogun – 17, FCT – 16, Edo – 13, Abia – 10,/Nasarawa – 9, Imo – 9, Bayelsa – 8, Borno – 8, Katsina – 8, Sokoto – 3, Bauchi – 3 and Plateau – 2

NCDC said “till date, 20919 cases have been confirmed, 7109 cases have been discharged and 525 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory.”

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 115, 760, samples have so far been tested.

As at the time of reporting, there are 13, 285 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 7, 109 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 20, 919 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 8, 864 cases, followed by FCT – 1,583, Kano – 1,190, Oyo – 988, Rivers – 930, Edo – 797, Ogun – 663, Kaduna – 600, Delta – 532, Gombe – 479, Borno – 476, Bauchi – 467, Katsina – 434, Jigawa – 317, Ebonyi – 264, Plateau – 253, Imo – 243, Abia – 232, Nasarawa – 193, Kwara – 200, Sokoto – 138, Ondo – 154, Bayelsa – 177, Enugu – 144, Zamfara – 76, Kebbi – 67, Anambra – 66, Niger – 66, Yobe – 56, Osun – 60, Akwa Ibom – 65, Adamawa – 45, Benue – 44, Ekiti – 35, Taraba – 18, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.

NCDC has attributed the increasing numbers of confirmed cases in the country to the increase in the number of testing centres.