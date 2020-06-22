APC Crisis: NWC inaugurates Boms as Giadom’s replacement

Related News

The National Working Committee (NWC) of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has sworn in Worgu Boms as the party’s acting Deputy National Secretary.

This follows the suspension of Victor Giadom from the party on Sunday by the Rivers State chapter of the APC for alleged “gross infractions of the party’s constitution.”

Mr Giadom was the deputy national secretary but the NWC last week said he had resigned from the position in 2019 to run as the deputy governorship candidate of the party in Rivers State. He, however, disputed the claim and has insisted that he is the acting national chairman of the party based on a court order.

Following Mr Giadom’s declaration of himself as party chairman, the APC spokesperson in Rivers, Livingstone Wechie, announced his suspension.

“The Fact-Finding Committee of the party recommended the following measures against Victor Giadom: That Hon. Victor Giadom be immediately suspended from the party and every party activities for his numerous infractions of the party constitution and conduct, which have brought the party to irredeemable disrepute,” Mr Wechie said in a statement sent to PREMIUM TIMES.

Mr Boms’ name was later sent by the South-south region’s leadership of the party to replace Mr Giadom on the NWC.

Workers at the party’s secretariat said Mr Boms was surreptitiously inaugurated in the early hours of Monday in the absence of journalists.

This reporter called the party’s spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, to confirm the development but he did not answer the calls or respond to a text message later sent.

However, the party’s deputy spokesperson, Yekini Nabena, confirmed that Mr Boms was inaugurated by the party’s NWC.

“Yes, Boms was inaugurated earlier today but I was not there,” he said.

Hours after Mr Boms was inaugurated, protesters stormed the APC secretariat to demand the dissolution of the NWC.