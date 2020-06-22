JUST IN: APC Crises: Buhari, party’s governors in crucial meeting

APC Governors
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently in a closed-door meeting with governors elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The meeting, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, is believed to be a move to resolve the multiple challenges threatening to tear the party apart.

Some of the APC governors at the meeting are those of Kebbi (Atiku Bagudu) Jigawa (Abubakar Badaru) and Plateau (Simon Lalong).

The meeting is holding less than 24 hours after a separate meeting between Senate President Ahmad Lawan and Mr Buhari.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how Mr Lawan said at the end of the Sunday meeting that the APC crisis was one of the two items he discussed with the president.

The APC crisis worsened last week with the suspension of the party’s national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole. Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State and Deputy Governor Agboola Ajayi also defected from the APC to the Peoples Democratic Party.

Details later…

