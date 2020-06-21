Ten people killed in another attack in Zamfara

Related News

Armed men on Saturday killed at least ten people when they attacked Ruwan-Tofa community in Dansadau district of Maru Local Government Area of Zamfara State, residents have said.

Maru is the same local government, alongside Talata Marafa, attacked by the armed men on June 2 and 3, during which 21 people were killed.

The latest attack was confirmed by the police in Zamfara.

The police spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Shehu, told PREMIUM TIMES that 10 people were killed in the attack. He also said security agencies are working with the state government to maintain peace in the state.

Residents said the attackers numbering about 200 stormed the community on over 100 motorcycles shooting sporadically and killing people at will. They also stole hundreds of livestock, the residents said asking not to be named for security reasons.

The Saturday attack occurred around 6 p.m. The gunmen faced no challenge from security operatives during the attack after which the injured were taken to Dansadau hospital within the local governemnt, a resident said. Some of the victims died at the hospital and were part of the 10 deaths recorded from the attack.

The attack occured few hours after the police in Zamfara circulated a statement promising increased security in Maru local government and other parts of the state.

Read the police statement as sent to PREMIUM TIMES Saturday afternoon.

In an effort to stem the tide of criminal activities especially unrepentant bandits who refused to embrace the culture of peace in the state, the Zamfara State government in concert with Zamfara State Police Command under the leadership CP Usman Nagogo psc+ and 1 Brigade, Nigerian Army Gusau headed by Brigadier General O. M. Bello have constituted and deployed a joint operational squad compromising of the Police, Army and Civil Defence to BINDIN district of Maru LGA.

The deployment of the operational team was aimed at complementing the existing security emplacement in the area. The eighty (80) man joint squad was unvieled today by the Commissioner of Police and the Brigade Commander respectively.

While briefing officers and men deployed for the operation, CP Usman Nagogo urged them to discharge their duty with all sense of professionalism and commitement. He called on them to set aside issue of inter agency rivalry, instead they should work as a team. He appreciates the state government under the leadership of His Excellency Dr Mohammed Bello Matawalle for providing logistical support such as operational vehicles and welfare of the security agents deployed to carry out the operation.

The Brigade Commander on the other hand, called on the operatives to be more conscious of their personal safety and security, work as one family and avoid issue of rivalry.

Communities of the area who turned out en mass to receive the security personnel thanked the state government and the security agencies especially the Commissioner of Police for their commitement of their safety and security. They promised to contribute to the success of the operation.

SP Mohammed shehu

PPRO

For:- Commissioner of Police

Zamfara State Police Command

Gusau