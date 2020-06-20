Nigeria records 667 new coronavirus cases

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 667 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 19, 147.

Twelve deaths were recorded from the virus on Friday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 487.

There was a drop in the number of confirmed cases reported Thursday evening (745) compared to what was reported on Friday.

The health agency in a tweet Friday evening said the new cases were reported in 18 states.

These are Lagos, Abia, Oyo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) , Ogun, Enugu Ondo, Plateau, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Bayelsa , Akwa Ibom, Kaduna, Kano, Bauchi, Gombe, Osun, Benue, Nasarawa, Kwara, Ekiti, and Borno

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

According to the NCDC, the 667 new cases are reported from 23 states- Lagos – 281, Abia – 48, Oyo – 45, FCT – 38, Ogun – 37, Enugu – 31, Ondo – 23, , Plateau – 21, Edo – 19, Delta – 18, Rivers – 18, Bayelsa – 17, Akwa Ibom – 17, Kaduna – 14, Kano – 12, Bauchi – 9Gombe – 4, Osun – 3, Benue – 3, Nasarawa – 3, Kwara – 3, Ekiti – 2, and Borno – 1

“Till date, 19,147 cases have been confirmed, 6581 cases have been discharged and 487 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” it stated.

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said l, 108,458 samples have so far been tested.

As at the time of reporting, there are 12,079 active cases of COVID-19 in the country while 6,581 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 19,147 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 8, 177 cases, followed by FCT – 1,489, Kano – 1,182, Oyo – 809, Edo – 748, Rivers – 739, Ogun – 623, Kaduna – 527, Borno – 475, Gombe – 451, Bauchi – 447, Katsina – 426, Delta – 418, Jigawa – 317, Ebonyi – 234, Plateau – 207, Imo – 205, Nasarawa – 181, Kwara – 180, Sokoto – 135, Ondo – 128, Bayelsa – 128, Enugu – 126, Zamfara – 76, Kebbi – 67, Anambra – 66, Niger – 66, Yobe – 56, Osun – 54, Akwa Ibom – 65, Adamawa – 42, Benue – 39, Ekiti – 32, Taraba – 18, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.