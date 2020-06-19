Tottenham vs Man United (LIVE UPDATES): Solskjaer guns for double over Mourinho

Related News

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will be hoping to complete a double when Manchester United take on Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham Hotspur in tonight’s Premier League tie in London.

Last December, the Red Devils were 2-1 winners over Spurs in the reverse fixture at Old Trafford and a win tonight will see United’s long push to break into the top-four become a reality even if it is momentarily.

After enduring a torrid patch, the Red Devils have found their rhythm and were enjoying a good run of form before they were halted by the enforced break occasioned by the coronavirus pandemic.

Thankfully for United, Marcus Rashford who got the two goals in the reverse tie is back and buzzing after a long injury layoff.

Another long time absentee, Paul Pogba, is also back from injury for United as Solskjaer is gifted a loaded arsenal to face Spurs in London.

Mourinho also has something to cheer about as he would be looking for revenge against his former team.

The Portuguese manager has confirmed Harry Kane, Heung-Min Son and Moussa Sissoko will all start tonight’s tie.

Stay with PREMIUM TIMES for LIVE UPDATES

Kickoff is 8.15 p.m.

LIVE UPDATE

Kick off. Manchester United get the game going. ————————————————————————————————————————- Lamela takes the first corner kick of the match. Well taken care of by United. ————————————————————————————————————————- Pogba watches from the bench. He is one of United’s substitutes ————————————————————————————————————————- Ball possession after the first ten minutes : Tottenham Hotspur: 48%, Manchester United: 52%. ————————————————————————————————————————- Son tries a shot for Spurs but it’s weak and De Gea makes an easy safe ————————————————————————————————————————- Son could have passed the ball but chose to shoot ————————————————————————————————————————- Dele Alli who scored spurs only goal last time is missing tonight.. ————————————————————————————————————————- Jose Mourinho has not had it nice against his former teams since he took over at spurs.. Beaten by Chelsea and united already this season ————————————————————————————————————————- Spurs with a throw-in in their own half ————————————————————————————————————————- Corner kick for United.. Close one for the Red Devils ————————————————————————————————————————- Bruno Fernandes to take it and Spurs play away for another corner kick ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- Throw in for Spurs ————————————————————————————————————————- Stil 0-0 after 20 minutes ————————————————————————————————————————- Not much so far Spurs with one good chance non for United so far ————————————————————————————————————————- Referee Johnathan Moss in charge of tonight’s game ————————————————————————————————————————- Pogba.. Matic on the bench.. Enough quality for United on the pitch ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- Big save by Hugo Lloris.. Big shot my Rashford ————————————————————————————————————————- Fred with another shot and Tottenham goalkeeper makes another save ————————————————————————————————————————- United begining to create the chances ————————————————————————————————————————- Water break and the game is paused so the players can take some liquids on-board. ————————————————————————————————————————- Mourinho dishing some instructions to his players ————————————————————————————————————————- Action is back on ————————————————————————————————————————- Shot from Fernandes but Hugo Lloris saves this again ————————————————————————————————————————- Goal… Spurs take the lead against United…. Berjwijn scores. ————————————————————————————————————————- Steven Bergwijn with a fantastic effort ————————————————————————————————————————- Free kick for United ————————————————————————————————————————- Fred with a good execution but Hugo Lloris saves agian denying Rashford ————————————————————————————————————————- Big Save by De Gea.. Son denied a goal ————————————————————————————————————————- Comer kick for Spurs and De Gea makes another safe ————————————————————————————————————————- Manchester United’s defence looking susceptible tonight.. ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————- ————————————————————————————————————————-