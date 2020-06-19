BREAKING: Edo 2020: Obaseki joins PDP

Godwin Obaseki [PHOT: Edo Govt. house]]
Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, has formerly joined the People’s Democratic Party (PDP).

The governor made this known on Friday afternoon when he led some of his appointees and supporters to the PDP secretariat in Benin-City.

The leadership of the PDP had on Wednesday met with Mr Obaseki who is seeking a second term in office.

Mr Obaseki was disqualified by his former party, APC, from seeking re-election allegedly for submitting questionable certificates.

The Edo governor later announced his resignation from the APC.

However, the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, whom Mr Obaseki blames for his travails has now been suspended from office, following an appeal court ruling.

Details later….

