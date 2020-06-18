Coronavirus: Nigeria records highest daily figure with 745 cases

Related News

Nigeria on Thursday recorded its highest daily figure of confirmed COVID-19 cases yet, as 745 new infections were announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

With the latest update, the total tally of infected people in the country rose to 18, 480 from 17, 735 reported on Wednesday evening.

Previously, the highest daily number recorded was 681 on June 12.

Six deaths were recorded from the virus on Thursday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 475.

The health agency in a tweet Thursday night said the new cases were reported in 21 states.

These are Lagos, Oyo, Ebonyi, FCT(60), Imo, Edo, Delta, Rivers, Kaduna, Ondo, Katsina, Kano, Bauchi, Borno, Kwara, Gombe, Sokoto, Enugu, Yobe, Osun and Nasarawa states

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

In the past weeks, the number of infections and deaths in the country have increased. The number of recovered patients from the virus is also increasing daily.

In the past few days, new cases of COVID-19 in Edo, FCT, Ebonyi, Rivers Oyo, and Delta have been on the rise

“Till date, 18480 cases have been confirmed, 6307 cases have been discharged and 475 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the NCDC stated.

The 745 new cases are reported from 21 states- Lagos – 280, Oyo – 103, Ebonyi – 72, FCT – 60, Imo – 46,, Edo – 34, Delta – 33, Rivers – 25, Kaduna – 23, Ondo – 16, Katsina – 12, Kano – 10, Bauchi(8), Borno – 7 Kwara – 5, Gombe – 4, Sokoto – 2 , Enugu – 2, Yobe – 1 Osun – 1, Nasarawa – 1.

BREAKDOWN

Since the onset of the outbreak in Nigeria in February, NCDC said 106, 006 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 11, 669 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 6, 307 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 18, 480 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 7, 896 cases, followed by FCT – 1,451, Kano – 1,170, Oyo – 764, Edo – 729, Rivers – 721, Ogun – 586, Kaduna – 490, Borno – 457 Gombe – 447, Bauchi – 438, Katsina – 426, Delta – 400, Jigawa – 317, Ebonyi – 234, Imo – 205, Plateau – 186, Nasarawa – 178, Kwara – 177, Abia – 173, Sokoto – 135, Bayelsa – 111, Ondo – 105, Enugu – 95, Zamfara – 76, Kebbi – 67, Anambra – 66, Niger – 66, Yobe – 56, Osun – 51, Akwa Ibom – 48, Adamawa – 42, Benue – 36, Ekiti – 30, Taraba – 18, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.