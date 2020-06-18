COVID-19: Nigeria postpones date for resumption of domestic flights

Related News

Nigeria has postponed the date for the resumption of domestic flights in the country, an official has said.

The Director-General of the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA), Musa Nuhu, disclosed this Thursday at the daily briefing of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19.

Mr Nuhu said the June 21 date initially fixed for the resumption of domestic flights is no longer feasible.

Nigeria shut its airports, except for essential flights, in March as the country began to grapple with the coronavirus pandemic which has caused over 400 deaths in the country.

The government earlier in June, however, said some domestic flights would resume on June 21; a date that has now been shifted.

Details later…