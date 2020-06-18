Insecurity: Your efforts not good enough, Buhari tells Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari has finally admitted that the efforts of Nigeria’s security chiefs against insurgency is not enough.
He expressed this in a meeting held with the service chiefs at the Presidential Villa in Abuja on Thursday.
Speaking to journalists after the meeting, the National Security Adviser, Babagana Monguno, said Mr Buhari also told them that he will no longer take excuses from the security chiefs.
“He said he expected them to henceforth live up to expectations,” Mr Moguno said.
This comes a day after the United State government expressed worry over the incessant attacks on citizens of Nigeria living in the northern part of the country.
On Sunday, a PREMIUM TIMES analysis revealed that over 140 people were killed in armed violence across Nigeria last week.
Details later…
