JUST IN: Insecurity: Buhari meets with Service Chiefs

President Muhammadu Buhari meets service chiefs and the IGP of Police. [ PHOTO CREDIT: Presidency Twitter handle]
President Muhammadu Buhari is currently meeting with the country’s service chiefs to discuss security challenges facing the country.

The meeting was announced by a presidential aide, Bashir Ahmad, on Twitter.

The military chiefs were led to the meeting by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gabriel Olonisakin, a general.

The meeting comes a day after the United State government expressed worry over the incessant attacks and killings in Northern Nigeria.

The U.S. government in a statement signed by Mike Pompeo, U.S. Secretary of State, said the recent killings are senseless and brazen.

It called on President Muhammadu Buhari to take necessary actions in insecurity in the country.

On Sunday, a PREMIUM TIMES analysis revealed that over 140 people were killed and many others injured by armed men, mainly across Northern Nigeria.

Many houses and other properties were also lost in the attacks.

