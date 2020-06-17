Nigeria records 587 new coronavirus cases

Related News

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 587 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed cases in the country to 17,735.

Fourteen deaths were recorded from the virus on Wednesday bringing the total number of confirmed deaths from the virus to 469.

There was a drop in the number of deaths reported Wednesday evening compared to what was reported on Tuesday (31).

The health agency in a tweet Wednesday night said the new cases were reported in 18 states.

These are Lagos, Edo, Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Rivers, Oyo, Delta, Bayelsa, Plateau, Kaduna, Enugu, Borno, Ogun, Ondo, Kwara, Kano, Gombe, Sokoto and Kebbi.

All the reporting states already had at least a case of the virus.

In the past few days, new cases of COVID-19 in Edo, FCT, Rivers Oyo, and Delta have been on the rise.

As of the time of reporting, 35 states and the FCT have recorded at least a case of the disease. Only one state, Cross River, is yet to report any case of the virus.

According to the NCDC, the 587 new cases are reported from 18 states: Lagos – 155, Edo – 75, FCT – 67, Rivers – 65, Oyo – 56, Delta – 50, Bayelsa – 25, Plateau – 18, Kaduna – 18, Enugu – 17, Borno – 12, Ogun – 12, Ondo – 7, Kwara – 4, Kano – 2, Gombe – 2, Sokoto – 1 and Kebbi 1

“Till date, 17735 cases have been confirmed, 5967 cases have been discharged and 469 deaths have been recorded in 35 states and the Federal Capital Territory,” the agency said.

BREAKDOWN

The NCDC said 103,799 samples have so far been tested.

As of the time of reporting, there are 11, 299 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, 5,967 have recovered and have been discharged.

A breakdown of the 17, 735 confirmed cases shows that Lagos State has so far reported 7, 616 cases, followed by FCT – 1,391, Kano – 1,160 Rivers – 696 Edo – 695, Oyo – 661, Ogun – 586, Kaduna – 490, Borno – 457 Gombe – 443, Bauchi – 430, Katsina – 414, Delta – 367, Jigawa – 317, Plateau – 186, Nasarawa – 177, Abia – 173, Kwara – 172, Ebonyi – 162, Imo – 159, Sokoto – 133, Bayelsa – 111, Enugu – 93, Ondo – 89, Zamfara – 76, Kebbi – 67, Anambra – 66, Niger – 66, Yobe – 55, Osun – 50, Akwa Ibom – 48, Adamawa – 42, Benue – 36, Ekiti – 30, Taraba – 18, Taraba – 18, and Kogi – 3.