BREAKING: APC appoints acting chairman after court upheld Oshiomhole’s suspension

The ruling All Progressives Congress has appointed an acting national chairman after the Court of Appeal in Abuja upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole.

The party said the former governor of Oyo State, Abiola Ajimobi, will be its interim leader.

“Guided by advice from the Party’s legal department in line with the provisions of Section 14.2. (iii) of the Party’s constitution, the Deputy National Chairman (South), Sen. Abiola Ajimobi will serve as the Party’s Acting National Chairman,” the party spokesperson, Lanre Issa-Onilu, said in a statement Tuesday night.

“According to Section 14.2. (iii),of the APC constitution, the Deputy National Chairman, North/South “Shall act as the National Chairman in the absence of the National Chairman from his zone”.”

Suspension

A three-member panel of the appeal court had earlier affirmed the suspension of Mr Oshiomhole on Tuesday in Abuja.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Lamido, the panel dismissed Mr Oshiomhole’s appeal for lacking in merit.

The panel accordingly affirmed the decision of an Abuja high court which had in early March ordered the suspension of Mr Oshiomhole as APC national chairman.

Mr Oshiomhole was earlier suspended by the APC in Edo State in what is part of his battle with the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

A Federal High Court also ruled that his suspension was legal and ordered Mr Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as APC national chairman.

The suspension was initially lifted after the appellate court granted a stay of execution of the high court’s order.

The appeal court on Tuesday, however, ruled that Mr Oshiomhole’s suspension was valid.

This throws a new twist into the Edo APC crisis as the party prepares for the governorship election.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Obaseki announced his resignation from the APC.