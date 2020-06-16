Edo 2020: Court of Appeal upholds Oshiomhole’s suspension as APC chairman

APC National Chairman, Adams Oshiomole Photo: DailyPost
The Court of Appeal has upheld the suspension of Adams Oshiomhole as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

A three-member panel of the appeal court affirmed the suspension on Tuesday in Abuja.

In a judgment delivered by Justice Mohammed Lamido, the panel dismissed Mr Oshiomhole’s appeal for lacking in merit.

The panel accordingly affirmed the decision of an Abuja high court which had in early March ordered the suspension of Mr Oshiomhole as APC national chairman.

Mr Oshiomhole was earlier suspended by the APC in Edo State in what is part of his battle with the state governor, Godwin Obaseki.

A Federal High Court also ruled that his suspension was legal and ordered Mr Oshiomhole to stop parading himself as APC national chairman.

The suspension was initially lifted after the appellate court granted a stay of execution of the high court’s order.

The appeal court on Tuesday, however, ruled that Mr Oshiomhole’s suspension was valid.

This throws a new twist into the Edo APC crisis as the party prepares for the governorship election.

Earlier on Tuesday, Mr Obaseki announced his resignation from the APC.

Details later…

